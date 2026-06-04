Jennifer Lopez Shares How She Got Camera Ready For Her Bikini Moment In Office Romance

Jennifer Lopez is at centre of attention for her dedication to fitness and healthy living. The actress-singer recently spoke about filming a swimsuit scene for her upcoming Netflix romantic comedy Office Romance. While promoting the film, Lopez said staying in shape comes down to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, eating well, regularly exercising and sticking to a consistent routine.

According to Lopez, preparation is important because actors know they will be seen on screen and need to feel confident in front of the camera. Her co-star Brett Goldstein also spoke about working alongside her and joked that he felt a bit nervous during their scenes together.

Recalling the preparation that went behind her bikini scene, Jennifer Lopez told Extra TV, “You know that you're going to be on screen. You got to be prepared. We were both starving ourselves a little bit. You know, but in the gym and eating right. It's not starving yourself, that's the wrong thing to say. But it's about eating healthy and eating the right things and working out and being consistent. I say these things all the time."

Brett Goldstein also had to film scenes that required him to show some skin on screen and he admitted that he felt nervous about it. He said, “Of course I f***ing did. I'm doing a scene with this one.”

Before Jennifer Lopez' This Is Me... Now: The Tour in 2024, her trainer Dodd Romero spoke about the hard work she puts into staying fit. He told US Weekly that Lopez is very dedicated and rarely complains during workouts, no matter how challenging they are.

Her fitness routine includes exercises focused on strengthening her legs, glutes and waist. Some of the workouts involve movements such as leg pulses and step ups while wearing light ankle weights.

Romero also explained that staying active is an important part of Lopez' lifestyle. While she generally follows healthy eating habits, she does not completely restrict herself.

For example, she may enjoy a meal with her children even if it is not the healthiest option. He added that she drinks plenty of water every day and avoids heavily processed foods.

Office Romance is set to start streaming on Netflix from June 5.