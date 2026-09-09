"Not Taking Away Anything From Vikrant Massey": Shweta Tripathi On Jitendra Kumar As <i>Mirzapur</i>'s New Bablu

Vikrant Massey may have not returned as Bablu Pandit in Mirzapur The Movie, but the character got a new life through Panchayat star Jitendra Kumar. Vikrant Massey's Bablu Pandit was killed off in the first season of the Mirzapur series and yet the part makes it to the big-screen adaptation of the popular Prime Video show.

The film takes a new turn within the Mirzapur universe before the mayhem is unleashed in the fag end of season one finale. And that's where things get interesting.

In Mirzapur, actor Shweta Tripathi's Golu Gupta is paired opposite Bablu Pandit.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Shweta Tripathi talks about working with Jitendra Kumar who steps into the role of Bablu, originally played by Vikrant Massey, and Mirzapur season four.

The actor also praised Jitendra Kumar, also known for TVF Pitchers, Kota Factory and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, for taking up a character already made famous by Vikrant Massey.

"What Jeetu has done is not easy. On Mirzapur, we are a family. We could be intimidating, we all have been together for nine years. But he made a full Bablu-type entry. We didn't come to know how he managed to pull it off.

"But now he's a part of our core group. Be it work or party, he has to be there. And he makes fantastic mutton! He has done full justice to a different version of Bablu and not taking away anything from (Vikrant) Massey. He is a fantastic actor which all of us know," she said.

The fact that Jitendra Kumar was brought in to fill in Vikrant Massey's shoes as Bablu Pandit in Mirzapur The Movie actually helped Shweta Tripathi. The two previously co-starred in the 2019 film Gone Kesh and that comfort level only added to their chemistry in the film.

"Our chemistry was very loved in Gone Kesh and I wanted to work with him again after that film. It was my birthday when we were finishing the shoot of Gone Kesh and he sent me a plant as a gift in a very cute pot. We still have that plant.

"He is one of those people with whom you just connect. Jeetu is one of those people. It's not just me, the entire cast welcomed him with open arms," she said.

Shweta Tripathi also gave an update on Mirzapur season four.

"Season four is under development. Our director Gurmmeet Singh has been working simultaneously on the film and season four. Hats off to him! I also want to know where Golu goes from here," she added.

Mirzapur The Movie, which released last Friday, has already earned Rs 125 crore in India within five days. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kishan, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sonal Chauhan, and Sheeba Chaddha.

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