"If You Send Me Legal Notice, I Will Get You Publicly Noticed": Food Pharmer Talks About Getting Threats At NDTV Yuva

Indian influencer and health activist Revant Himatsingka, also known as Food Pharmer, talked about the legal notices and threats he received because of videos. At NDTV Yuva 2026, the health advocate was asked whether he ever received requests or threats from companies whom he targeted in his videos.

In response, the 34-year-old influencer said, "Yes, I get a lot of threat calls from companies. I get calls from goons. There are all kinds of threats."

He further added that the legal journey in battling these cases haven't been easy at all. "I have faced many court cases, and these companies hire very expensive lawyers. They hire some of the biggest lawyers in the world and leading lawyers in India, whose fees can be ₹5-6 lakh for a single hearing. So imagine, fighting all these lawyers is not easy at all."

He even shared that his original Twitter account got hacked and deleted, which is why his current handle is called "Food Pharmer 2" and not just Food Pharmer.

The influencer admitted that getting calls and receiving legal notices from the brands he talks about would scare him initially, but not anymore.

"I have one line for all these brands: If you send me a legal notice, I will get you publicly noticed. You don't create a health revolution without making a few enemies."

While appearing on NDTV Yuva 2026, the health influencer also discussed the importance of reading food labels correctly, food nutrition and how parents can instil healthy eating habits in children.