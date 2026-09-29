India Needs Problem-Solvers, Not Complainers: Bhaiya Innovations Founder At NDTV Yuva

Young entrepreneurs need to identify real-world problems and work consistently towards solving them, Bhaumya Innovations founder Deepak Reddy has said.

Speaking at NDTV Yuva 2026 on the “Udaan Naye Bharat Ki” session, Reddy said youngsters often find themselves choosing between a stable career and pursuing their passion. "When we are at the dilemma stage, whether we need to choose a safe career, or your passion, it's a very difficult position someone will be in," he said.

Reddy mentioned that youngsters passionate about doing something should give it a try. "If you are having, a very passionate about doing something, so definitely you should try, because otherwise, you will have that regret with you, not doing it," he said.

MiCoB co-founder and CMO Dr Ankita Sinha also spoke about her entrepreneurial journey. "When we started, one thing was common among all three co-founders. We wanted to bring the research we were doing out of the lab for a social cause," she said.

MiCoB is a deep-tech startup working on automation in construction through 3D concrete printing. Sinha said there is often a gap between a construction plan and its execution.

She stated that when you try to execute an idea, there can be quality issues, you may not get labour at the right time, there may be a shortage of workforce, and your costs and timelines can become unpredictable. She asserted that a construction project that could have taken six months can sometimes take a year or more because of these factors.

Sinha said the company is trying to address this gap by providing quality construction in a more time-efficient manner.

She also said people are gradually becoming more familiar with the technology. Initially, it was difficult to convince people, especially when the founders were 25-26 years old and were talking about changing an entire industry.

"But as they are seeing it, how we are going, as they are seeing how the tech works, we are seeing that interest," she said.

Reddy also recalled his journey and what led to starting Bhaumya Innovations. He said during a visit to his hometown, he noticed that some portion of his family's land had remained barren because it contained many small and medium-sized stones.

Being a mechanical engineer, Reddy decided to work on the problem. He later realised that it was not only his family's problem and that thousands and lakhs of farmers were facing similar difficulties.

Reddy started Bhaumya Innovations with the vision of making agriculture easier and more profitable through innovative and affordable machinery. He said mapping resources was one of the biggest challenges for him at the early stage. "So once we are able to do that, the second challenge will come. So it's a process."

Reddy said success does not come overnight and entrepreneurs have to remain committed to the journey.

He also advised youngsters not to be guided by other people's opinions. "If someone believes you, you work hard, and prove them they are right. If someone not believes in you, work double hard, and prove them they are wrong," Reddy stated.

He said youngsters should take ownership of problems rather than simply accepting or complaining about them.

"In our day-to-day life, there are three categories of people. One is who compromise with the problem. The second category is, they complain about the problem. Then comes to the third category, they will take ownership of that problem, and they try something to solve that problem," he said.

"So I think India needs more, a category three people," he added.