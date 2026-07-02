<i>Welcome To The Jungle</i> Box Office Day 6: Akshay Kumar's Film Enters Rs 100 Crore Club In India

Akshay Kumar's family entertainer Welcome to the Jungle has crossed the Rs 125 crore mark at the worldwide box office within six days of release. The film has maintained a steady performance at the box office, collecting Rs 6.15 crore across 9,851 shows in India on day 6.

According to Sacnilk, Welcome to the Jungle witnessed a 33.5 per cent drop from day 5's net collection of Rs 9.25 crore. Despite the drop, the film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 87.65 crore, pushing the total India gross collection to Rs 104.42 crore.

Overseas, the Ahmed Khan directorial collected Rs 2 crore on Wednesday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 24.95 crore. With this, the comedy entertainer has made Rs 129.37 crore in worldwide gross.

Welcome to the Jungle: Day 6 Occupancy

Welcome to the Jungle had an overall occupancy of 14.81% on Day 6. Morning shows opened with 9.69% occupancy but quickly hiked during afternoon shows, which registered 14.54% audience attendance. Both evening and night shows saw a decent turnout with 16.23% and 18.77%, respectively.

Welcome to the Jungle: Day-Wise Box-Office Collection

The film began its theatrical run with paid previews on June 25, collecting Rs 3.75 crore net. Following that, it registered a strong opening day on Friday with Rs 15.25 crore net before witnessing significant growth over the weekend. The film collected Rs 20 crore on Saturday and recorded its biggest single-day collection on Sunday with Rs 24.75 crore net.

On Monday, day 4, Welcome to the Jungle witnessed a drop in collection, earning Rs 8.50 crore net, and closed Tuesday with Rs 9.25 crore net. Collections dipped slightly on Wednesday, although the film managed to maintain a healthy overall run at the box office.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle marks the third instalment in the Welcome comedy series. The film features an ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar. Other prominent stars include Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Zakir Hussain, Urvashi Rautela, the late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry and Bhagya Bhanushali, among others.

Welcome to the Jungle is loosely based on the 2005 American film The Producers as well as the 2008 American film Tropic Thunder.