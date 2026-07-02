Cancelled S.W.A.T. Gets New Life With Spinoff

S.W.A.T. fans, rejoice. After the original CBS series came to an end, the story is continuing with a brand new spinoff, S.W.A.T. Exiles, set to premiere on September 25. Starz has picked up the series for 10 episodes.

Fan favourite Shemar Moore is returning as Daniel Harrelson, joined by original cast members Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks and Jay Harrington as Sergeant David Kay. They will be joined by new cast members Lucy Barrett, Adain Bradley, Zyra Gorecki, Freddy Miyares and Ronen Rubinstein.

According to Variety, Sony Pictures Television has signed distribution deals to bring S.W.A.T. Exiles to viewers across many parts of the world, including Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Keith Le Goy, Chairman, Sony Pictures Television stated, “The response to S.W.A.T. Exiles has been extraordinary and is a testament to the strength of the franchise, as well as the passion and commitment of Shemar Moore, Jason Ning and Neal H Moritz, who have been outstanding partners throughout the process.”

“As we continue to expand the S.W.A.T. universe, this project reflects our broader strategy of making bold investments in premium IP and leveraging our independent studio model to identify opportunities, move quickly and maximise value around the world.

“The commitment from Starz, combined with robust worldwide sales, validates both the franchise's lasting appeal and the strength of Sony's global business.”

Shemar Moore added, “S.W.A.T. Exiles is coming in hot! I couldn't be more excited that Starz is bringing this next chapter to audiences in the U.S. A huge thank you to Sony Pictures Television for believing in this franchise and continuing to invest in what we've built together.

“What makes this moment even more special is that we're reaching audiences in all major territories worldwide. Fans everywhere will get to experience this epic new ride together.”

The show will follow Hondo as he comes out of retirement to lead a brand new S.W.A.T. team of young and inexperienced recruits. His job will be to train them, help them work together and prepare them for dangerous missions.