<i>Blood Of My Blood</i>: What We Know About The <i>Outlander</i> Prequel

The historical drama Outlander, which was released on August 9, 2014, has a special place in the hearts of its fans.

The series is based on the book series by Diana Gabaldon, and the show has been developed by Ronald D Moore.

The lead cast featuring Caitríona Balfe as Claire Randall and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, enjoys a massive fandom, as fans can't get enough of their scorching onscreen chemistry.

The series recently wrapped up its 7th season and is nearing its end. But fans are in for a treat, as a prequel to the successful series, titled Blood of My Blood, is already in the making.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the prequel will highlight the love stories of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire's (Caitriona Balfe) parents. The series will be set against the backdrop of 18th-century Scotland and World War I-era England.

The report further states, that the original Outlander creative team has been onboarded to work on the prequel as well. Matthew B. Roberts, the co-showrunner of Outlander, will be writing the prequel and looking after the production.

Maril Davis and Ronald D. Moore worked on the original Outlander series, they will work as executive producers in the upcoming prequel series too.

The original show which is based on the books by Diana Gabaldon, will serve as a consulting producer.

The cast will have Harriet Slater, essaying the role of Jamie's mother, Ellen MacKenzie, and Jamie Roy, who will play the role of Jamie's father, Brian Fraser.

The cast will also have Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine as Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp, respectively.

New additions will include Rory Alexander as the younger version of Duncan LaCroix's Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, while Sam Retford will play the role of Dougal MacKenzie.

Production of Blood of My Blood kickstarted in early 2024. The release date is yet to be announced.