Crazy Viral: Pics From Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's Rehearsal Dinner Break The Internet

You must be living under a rock if you haven't heard about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumoured wedding in New York City this week. The power couple will get married at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Meanwhile, some reports indicate the pair is already legally married, and they are going to host a reception for around 1,000 guests in New York.

Much to the excitement, details from Taylor and Travis' rehearsal dinner have surfaced online. Bradley Cooper was spotted outside the venue, joining Gigi Hadid, who is probably already there, according to Page Six.

Selena Gomez, who is expected to serve as a bridesmaid, was seen in a black floral lace gown with diamond earrings, the report added.

Photos of Swift arriving at MSG in an SUV spread like wildfire on social media.

In the videos shared on X by fan pages, we can see the rehearsal venue illuminated in soft pink lighting, complemented by dusty rose curtains draped throughout the space. The setup creates a romantic garden atmosphere that echoes the couple's flower-filled engagement announcement last August at Travis' Leawood, Kansas estate. They captioned those proposal photos: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The rehearsal dinner took place Thursday evening at MSG's Infosys Theatre for approximately 100 attendees. Additional elements, including white stairs and greenery consistent with a garden party theme, were brought in. Some reports noted items such as a 40-inch mirror ball among the deliveries.

It won't be wrong to say that the wedding buzz has dominated social media, with hashtags related to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce trending globally.

Fans have been dissecting everything from the floral décor and lighting to the reported seating arrangements, while others continue to speculate about surprise performances and special appearances during the celebrations.