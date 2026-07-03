Travis Kelce's Emoji-Only Reply To AI Wedding Pic With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to tie the knot later today at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Hours before the rehearsal dinner, the Kansas City Chiefs player reacted to a fake AI photo from his wedding with the singer. The image was shared on Instagram by comedian Bert Kreischer.

The fabricated picture showed the couple dressed as bride and groom as they smiled at the camera. Kreischer was standing in the middle, looking off to the side. The comedian joked that Jason Kelce (Travis' brother) was calling him over to the bar for a shot.

"The moment @jason.kelce called me over to the bar for a shot," he wrote in the caption. Travis took the joke in stride and replied with a string of crying-laughing emojis in the comments section.

While there is no indication of whether Kreischer is invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's MSG wedding, the singer's friends Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello were spotted in New York City on July 1, a day before her rumoured rehearsal dinner.

Close friend Selena Gomez hinted she'd attend the celebrations, but without husband Benny Blanco. On her Instagram Stories, she wrote that she wished he could be there.

Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, was also seen arriving at Madison Square Garden for the rehearsal dinner after landing in New York. Jack Antonoff, Bleachers frontman and Swift's longtime collaborator, and his former partner Lena Dunham were separately spotted in the city in black-tie attire.

While the guest list has kept fans speculating, the venue itself is undergoing a major transformation. Crews were spotted outside Madison Square Garden converting the arena for what looks like a large-scale event. Some visible changes include a new carpeted entrance and what looked like a disco ball being installed inside.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in 2023 before revealing their engagement last August.