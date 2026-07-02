Jason Sanjay Recalls 'Kidnapping' By Father Vijay's Fan Amid Rift Rumours

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's son Jason Sanjay grabbed headlines after fondly recalling a childhood incident of a supposed "kidnapping" by one of his father's fans in a viral video. In the clip, Jason tells the child that the memory resurfaced when he later met the child's father on a film set.

Breaking down the viral video

In a video originally shared by Galatta (which was later deleted), Jason is seen interacting with a child and recalling his childhood memory. He says he thought he had been kidnapped while waiting for his father to pick him up from school.

Jason tells the child that the memory returned when he met the child's father on a movie set. He recalled that he was "kidnapped" by the child's father, who happened to be recording the video.

The father says in the clip that he was a die-hard Vijay fan and wanted to catch a glimpse of the star. Since Vijay never stepped out of his car, the fan picked up Jason from school and carried him. Jason thought he was being kidnapped and started crying.

However, when Vijay arrived, the man safely placed Jason in the backseat of the car.

Rumoured rift with father

Vijay's wife, Sangkeetha, has filed for divorce in a family court in Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu, alleging that Vijay had an extramarital affair with an actress.

Neither Sangkeetha nor Vijay's children, Jason and Divya Saasha, attended his oath-taking ceremony, fuelling speculation about a strained relationship.

Long before Vijay launched his political career, he spoke about his son's career choices. Emphasizing his son's freedom, Vijay said Jason had complete liberty to choose his path.

When asked whether Jason wanted to become an actor, Vijay replied, "I have no clue what's in his mind." He also clarified that he had never pressured his son to act.

"I would never do that," he said.

"It is completely his interest. If he feels he needs my support, I will support him. They have full freedom to choose. I don't command them, saying they have to do this or that."

Work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jason is set to make his debut as a director with Sigma. The film stars Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sampath Raj, Kiran Konda, and Magalakshmi Sudharsanan. Sigma is scheduled to release in theatres on July 31.