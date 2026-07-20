Drugs Worth Rs 20 Lakhs Seized From Hidden Lab In Telangana Poultry Farm

A major drug bust in Telangana has uncovered a dangerous narcotics lab hidden right inside a local poultry farm.

The state's elite anti-drug unit, EAGLE Force, raided the Lakshmi Narasimha Poultry Farm on the outskirts of Annasagar Village. What looked like a normal farming operation from the outside was actually a front for manufacturing illegal drugs.

During the raid, officers seized over one kilogram of Alprazolam, a heavy sedative valued at more than 20 lakh rupees.

They also confiscated a large cache of chemical stockpiles and manufacturing equipment.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the racket.

The suspected ringleader, 39-year-old Jaya Prakash Goud, is a repeat offender. Remarkably, Goud had been arrested just last year for running a similar drug lab inside a school.

''After getting out on bail a few months ago, he broke his parole conditions, went into hiding, and set up this new operation inside the poultry farm,'' said the enforcement authority.

The investigator also highlights that the accused was not alone, but the landowner, a 58-year-old ration dealer named Boya Narasimhulu, provided the property and shelter to hide the illegal setup.

Investigators revealed that the Alprazolam produced at this poultry farm was being supplied to local dealers to adulterate toddy, a popular local beverage.

Officials warn that mixing this potent drug into drinks poses severe, life-threatening health hazards to unsuspecting consumers across the district.

EAGLE Force has launched a full investigation to track down the financial trails, chemical suppliers, and every local dealer involved in this network.