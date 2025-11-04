Raid At Hyderabad Doctor's Residence Reveals City-Wide Drug Network

Telangana's Excise Special Task Force (STF) raided the rented residence of a post-graduate doctor, revealing a central den for a drug trafficking network operating across Hyderabad.

The STF's B team raided John Paul's residence in Hyderabad's Musheerabad and seized six varieties of high-value narcotics with an estimated street value of Rs 3 lakh. While Paul was arrested, three of his associates are on the run.

A consumer of drugs, Paul joined the trafficking operation to finance his habit, STF officials said. ​He reportedly collaborated with three friends - Pramod, Sandeep, and Sharath or Saratulu - who utilised his house as a discreet and secure location.

​The investigation confirmed that Paul's rented house was not merely a passive storage location but the primary distribution point for the syndicate.

​Pramod, Sandeep, and Sharath, were reportedly responsible for sourcing large quantities of drugs from major metropolitan hubs, including Delhi and Bengaluru. They would deliver the narcotics to Paul's Musheerabad residence, where he would store and sell them to clients identified by the trio. In exchange for using his home as the drug den and sales hub, Paul was allowed to use the narcotics for free.

​Acting on intelligence, the STF conducted a search. The team was surprised by the large and varied quantity of controlled substances found within the doctor's residence, including OG Kush (26.95 grams), MDMA (6.21 grams), 15 LSD sticks, Cocaine 1.32 grams, Gummus 5.80 grams, and Hashish Oil 0.008 grams.