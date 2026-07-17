NEET UG Result 2026 Out: 138 Candidates Score 690 Or Above; Check Details

NEET Result 2026 Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the NEET UG Result 2026, with 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying for undergraduate medical admissions across India. Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance exam held at 5,440 centres in 551 Indian cities and 14 cities abroad.

According to the NTA, 138 candidates scored 690 marks or above out of 720, while 19 candidates secured more than 700 marks. The highest score of 715 marks was jointly achieved by Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana. More than 58 per cent of the qualified candidates are women, the official data showed.

Also Check: NEET UG Re-Exam Result 2026 Out: 11.21 Lakh Candidates Qualify, Here's Direct Link To Check

NEET UG Result 2026: Highest Scorers and Top Performers

The highest score in NEET UG 2026 was 715 out of 720, jointly secured by Aryan Gupta (Punjab) and Panshul Bansal (Haryana). NTA said that 17 state toppers scored 700 or above, while 26 state toppers scored more than 690 marks. The 138 candidates who scored 690+ marks belong to 66 cities across the country. Over 93 per cent of these top performers were appearing for NEET UG for the first time, and 99 per cent are between 17 and 19 years of age.

NEET UG 2026: Category-wise Qualified Candidates

The category-wise number of qualified candidates is as follows:

General: 2.91 lakh

2.91 lakh OBC-NCL: 5.12 lakh

5.12 lakh SC: 1.59 lakh

1.59 lakh ST: 63,716

63,716 Gen-EWS: 95,026

95,026 PwBD: 3,666

3,666 PwD: 303

NTA has also released category-wise toppers, state toppers, cut-off marks and detailed score distribution along with the results. Candidates can now download their scorecards and await the counselling schedule for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and allied medical programmes.