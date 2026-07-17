Re-NEET 2026 Result Highlights: Women Outnumber Men Among Qualified Candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Re-NEET 2026 Result for nearly 20 lakh medical aspirants across the country. According to the official data, 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other undergraduate medical courses. One of the biggest highlights this year is that women accounted for more than 58% of all qualified candidates, continuing their strong performance in the national medical entrance examination. Candidates can access their scorecards through the official NEET website.

Women Lead Re-NEET 2026 Qualified Candidates

The official result statistics show that more than 58% of the candidates who qualified are women. The qualification rate among female candidates also remained higher than that of male candidates.

According to NTA, 56.8% of women who appeared for the examination qualified, compared to 55.1% of male candidates. The figures reflect the growing participation and success of female aspirants in India's largest undergraduate medical entrance examination.

Re-NEET 2026 Result Highlights

The Re-NEET 2026 examination witnessed strong participation from candidates across the country and abroad. The following are some of the major highlights released by NTA:

Around 20 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

11.21 lakh candidates qualified for undergraduate medical admissions.

The exam was conducted at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

Candidates appeared in 13 different languages.

Qualified candidates belong to all 36 States and Union Territories.

Top Scores and Performance Statistics

This year's Re-NEET results also highlighted intense competition among aspirants. 19 candidates scored above 700 marks, while 1,492 candidates secured 650 marks or more. Additionally, 10,160 candidates scored at least 600 marks, and 90,780 candidates crossed the 500-mark milestone.

The highest score of 715 out of 720 was jointly secured by Aryan Gupta from Punjab and Panshul Bansal from Haryana. NTA also noted that 138 candidates scored above 690 marks, with over 93% of them appearing for NEET for the first time.

What's Next After Re-NEET 2026 Result?

The admission process will move to the counselling stage. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct counselling for the All India Quota MBBS and BDS seats, while respective state authorities will manage state quota admissions. NTA has advised candidates to rely only on official counselling websites and remain cautious of fraudulent calls or messages related to admissions.