Why Business Tycoons Call This Rajasthan Temple Their 'Business Partner'

At a time when allegations of irregularities in Ram Temple donations are making headlines, a temple in Rajasthan is drawing attention for a very different reason: its transparent donation system and rigorous accounting practices. The Shri Sanwalia Seth Temple, a renowned Krishna shrine in Rajasthan's Mewar region, has once again received massive offerings from devotees, many of whom regard the deity as their "business partner." When the temple's donation boxes were opened on July 13, officials counted Rs 10.11 crore on the first day alone, with the counting process set to continue for six days.

Known for both its popularity among devotees and its highly transparent financial practices, the temple is often cited as an example of accountability in religious administration. Business owners from across the country are known to offer a share of their profits to Shri Sanwalia Seth, contributing to the temple's substantial donations.

Rs 30-40 Crore in Donations Every Month

The Shri Sanwalia Seth Temple receives an average of Rs 30-40 crore in donations every month. To manage and account for such a large inflow of funds, the temple administration has put in place a robust security and monitoring system. CCTV cameras monitor donation boxes, collection rooms and administrative offices round the clock.

The process is highly streamlined. Whenever a devotee makes a contribution in the donation room, an official receipt is issued immediately.

Donation Boxes Opened 11 Times a Year

One of the temple's most notable practices is that its donation boxes are opened 11 times a year. From opening the boxes to counting the cash, the entire process takes place under CCTV surveillance.

The daily count is also made public through the media, ensuring transparency. Security measures remain stringent, with employees working at the cash-counting centre undergoing thorough checks both on entry and exit.

Funds Also Used for Development Projects

Temple Board President Hazari Das Vaishnav said the administration maintains a detailed account of every rupee donated by devotees. "The offerings are not merely meant to fill the temple treasury but are dedicated to social welfare and development activities," he said. According to Vaishnav, the temple administration is currently overseeing projects worth around Rs 100 crore. These include expansion and beautification of the temple complex, improved facilities for devotees, and development initiatives in 16 nearby villages.

Shri Sanwalia Seth Has Accounts in Five Banks

Vaishnav said the temple's donation system is designed to ensure complete transparency. Donation halls, offices and donation boxes remain under constant CCTV surveillance, while the opening of donation boxes is subject to both manual and electronic monitoring.

The temple maintains accounts with five banks in Mandfiya. After donations are counted in the temple's Satsang Hall, representatives from these banks visit the premises, verify the amount, issue receipts to the temple board and transfer the funds to the respective accounts.

Temple officials say the system reflects both the faith of devotees and the administration's commitment to accountability, ensuring that every donation is properly recorded and managed.



(With inputs from Salman Mansoori)