CCTV Disabled, Donation Boxes Ransacked: Temple Theft Shocks Guwahati

Police have launched an investigation after unidentified robbers entered a temple complex in Guwahati and stole cash from donation boxes, leaving devotees and temple authorities in shock.

The incident happened at the Purva Tirupati Sri Balaji Temple in Guwahati's Betkuchi during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

According to members of the temple management committee, the intruders are suspected to have disabled the CCTV surveillance system before carrying out the theft, leaving investigators without footage from the crucial period.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning when temple staff discovered that several donation boxes had been forced open. Authorities said the donation boxes at the Sri Balaji Temple, Durga Temple and Padmavati Temple inside the complex were found damaged, with cash offerings missing. Some other valuables kept on the premises are also suspected to have been stolen.

A team of police officials reached the temple to investigate the theft after receiving information. A forensic team also inspected the premises as part of the investigation, while officers collected evidence and recorded statements from temple representatives.

Temple authorities said it would take some time to ascertain the extent of the loss, as officials are verifying the contents of the donation boxes and preparing a detailed inventory of missing items. The total value of the stolen cash and valuables has not yet been determined.

Investigators are trying to determine how the burglars entered the temple complex and whether CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas captured any movement that could help identify those responsible.

Members of the management committee described the theft as an unprecedented incident for the temple, saying no such theft had been reported since the shrine was established in 1998.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.