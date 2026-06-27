NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Answer Key Objection Window To Close Tomorrow, Here's How To Raise Objections

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the NEET UG re-examination 2026 provisional answer key on June 28 at 11:50 pm. Candidates who appeared for the re-exam can check the provisional answer key and raise objections, if any, through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question while submitting a challenge. However, if a challenge is accepted by the expert panel, the fee paid for that question will be refunded.

The NTA has clarified that objections can only be submitted online. Challenges sent via email, fax, post, or any other mode will not be accepted.

Candidates can challenge answers only under the Question Paper Series Code printed on the cover of the test booklet they took home after the examination on June 21, 2026. If an objection is accepted, the revised answer will be applied uniformly to all candidates across all four question paper sets. Candidates do not need to submit the same challenge separately for multiple series codes.

The agency further said that the final answer key prepared after examining all objections will be treated as the final answer key, and no further grievances regarding the answer key will be entertained after the objection window closes or the result is declared.

The NTA also clarified that individual scanned OMR response sheets are not available at this stage because the OMR scanning process is still underway.

Candidates will be given a separate opportunity to view their scanned OMR response sheets once the scanning process is completed.

How To Raise Objections Against NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Answer Key

Visit neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the NEET UG Re-Exam Answer Key Challenge link.

Log in using your application number and password.

Enter your Question Paper Series Code.

Select the question(s) you wish to challenge.

Upload supporting documents in PDF format. The NTA recommends using references from NCERT books, standard textbooks, or other authentic academic publications.

Review all challenges carefully, as no changes can be made after final submission.

Pay the challenge fee of Rs 200 per question and submit the objections.

Download and save the acknowledgement receipt for future reference.

What Happens After Submission?

All objections received will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts while the OMR scanning process continues simultaneously.

If a challenge is found to be valid, the provisional answer key will be revised, and the corrected answer will be applied uniformly to all candidates, irrespective of who raised the objection. The Rs 200 processing fee for that question will be refunded if the challenge is accepted.

The NTA will not communicate the outcome of individual objections separately. Instead, it will publish the final answer key before announcing the results. The revised final answer key will then be used to evaluate candidates' scanned OMR response sheets.

NEET UG Re-Exam Result 2026

The NEET UG re-exam 2026 result is expected to be announced in July, although the NTA has not yet confirmed an official date.

In recent years, NEET UG results have generally been declared within 40 to 45 days of the examination. In 2025, the result was announced 41 days after the exam. In 2024, while the main NEET UG result was declared on June 4, the results of the re-exam conducted on June 23 were announced on June 30.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, for the latest updates on the final answer key, scanned OMR response sheets, and the result declaration.