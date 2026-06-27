NEET UG Result 2026 Expected Soon: Here's How To Check Scores

NEET UG Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the NEET UG 2026 re-exam result soon after releasing the provisional answer key and recorded responses. The agency has opened the answer key challenge window for candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination conducted on June 21.

Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key till June 28, 2026, by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. Once all objections are reviewed by subject experts, NTA will release the final answer key, followed by the declaration of the NEET UG Result 2026.

How to Check NEET UG Result 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their NEET UG 2026 scorecards once the result is announced:

Visit the official NEET official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the 'NEET UG Result 2026' link on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Click on the submit button.

The NEET UG 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG Final Answer Key 2026 Soon

NTA released the NEET UG 2026 provisional answer key on June 25 and has allowed candidates to raise objections till June 28, 2026, up to 11:50 PM. After reviewing all challenges, subject experts will prepare the final answer key, which will be used to declare the NEET UG 2026 result.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA NEET website for updates regarding the final answer key and NEET UG 2026 result declaration.