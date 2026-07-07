'Laxity Allowed': Champat Rai Blames Bank For Ram Temple Donation Theft

Champat Rai, the former general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has accused the State Bank of India's Ayodhya branch of security lapses that allegedly culminated in the theft of donations from the Ram Temple.

Rai, who resigned as the chief of the trust that manages the temple on moral grounds, appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the theft. At the July 6 meeting, he submitted a written response, accusing the bank of violating the terms of its contract with the trust.

The bank was responsible for counting the donation money in the Ram Temple.

"As per the MoU, all security measures were taken -- like CCTV cameras were installed in the counting room and a door with iron bars was installed on it. The bank advised that counting should be done by sitting on chairs and keeping the money on a table, which helped in the theft," he wrote in his statement to the SIT.

He said joint guidelines on the counting of donation money had been issued in February 2025, which were allegedly ignored by the bank.

Also read: A Vow Of Silence In Champat Rai's Open Letter Amid Ram Temple Theft Row

Rai alleged that workers were allowed to wear clothes with pockets, and no frisking was carried out at entry and exit points.

"All the banks in the country must have some rules for the chest room. The rules of the State Bank of India must be strict. Special searches while entering and exiting the counting room, clothes without pockets... In the temple's case, the bank did not follow this, despite it being written in the guidelines. The clothes provided by the bank had pockets," he claimed.

Champat Rai Accuses SBI of Laxity

He alleged laxity on the part of the bank in implementing security measures.

"Senior officials of the bank need to explain how laxity was allowed in following the rules of the chest room," he added.

He said security rules were ignored by the SBI.

"Perhaps the higher officials of the bank didn't have any knowledge of this guideline letter; otherwise, the mistake would have been caught at some level," he said.

He also claimed that the guidelines were written in haste, and he wasn't a signatory to them.

"The letter with guidelines was written in a hurry, and the bank did not follow it. The workers selected by the bank for counting were kept as housekeeping staff. Is this appropriate?" he said.

Champat Rai said the guidelines were signed by the trustee, Dr Anil Mishra, and the Chief Manager of the State Bank of India, Ayodhya branch, Govind Mishra.

Also read: Champat Rai's Resignation Accepted By Ram Temple Trust Amid Donation Theft Row

"Why was my signature not taken on this letter? If I was not in Ayodhya, then they should have waited," he added.

Champat Rai On Allegations Against Him

Eight people involved with the counting process have been arrested for allegedly stealing the Ram Temple donation money. Many were allegedly found living lavishly, disproportionate to their legal incomes.

Rai resigned as the trust chief on moral grounds. Amid calls for action against him, he issued a letter to devotees of Lord Ram on Tuesday, saying all allegations against him are false. He has also taken a vow of silence until the final report of the SIT comes out.

The preliminary SIT probe found approximately 70 instances of counting personnel concealing bundles of notes and loose cash.

The probe team has found that the crime took place because prescribed security measures were not effectively implemented.