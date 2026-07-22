Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule Meet PM Modi, Discuss NEET Paper Leak

Amid murmurs of a possible unification of the two NCP factions and the speculation that the united entity would join the ruling NDA, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar, along with his MP daughter, Supriya Sule, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.

After the meeting with PM Modi, Pawar said he and Sule discussed the students' demands regarding the NEET paper "leak", farmers' problems, water management and issues concerning the education sector with the prime minister.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said: "Rajya Sabha MP Shri @PawarSpeaks Ji and Lok Sabha MP Smt. @supriya_sule Ji called on PM @narendramodi in Parliament earlier today." "The Honourable Prime Minister gave assurances of positive and concrete measures on all these issues," Pawar said in a post in Marathi on X.

There are murmurs that the two NCP factions -- one led by Sharad Pawar and the other headed by late Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar -- may be unified into one entity and the united party would be a part of the Bharatiya Janata Paty-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The NCP faction headed by Sunetra Pawar is already a part of the NDA. Sunetra Pawar is also one of the deputy chief ministers in Maharashtra's NDA government.

As Wednesday was the birth anniversary of Ajit Pawar, Sule paid glowing tributes to the departed leader.

"Your absence will forever be felt by Maharashtra as well as by our entire family. Dada, every memory of you remains eternally alive in our hearts. It feels as if you are still around us. We miss you, Dada," she said in a post in Marathi on X.

The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is currently a part of the INDIA opposition bloc.

Interestingly, Sule also posted a picture of her mother with Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on X.

"Hon. Sonia Gandhi Ji and my mother. Two remarkable women -- strong, compassionate, and truly dignified. Their resilience, wisdom, and steadfast spirit continue to inspire everyone who knows them. A moment worth preserving... clicked by me," Sule said.

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