Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg And More Billionaires Attend This Secret Summer Camp In Idaho Every Year

Imagine a summer camp where instead of school friends, you are hiking with Jeff Bezos, golfing with Mark Zuckerberg, chatting with Sam Altman over breakfast, or bumping into Bill Gates on a mountain trail. Every July, this is exactly what happens in a quiet mountain town called Sun Valley in Idaho, USA.

Known as the "Billionaire Summer Camp," the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference is one of the world's most exclusive gatherings. There are no tickets to buy, no public schedule, and no way to simply register online. You can only attend if you're personally invited. And if you do make the guest list, you'll spend four days surrounded by some of the richest and most influential people on the planet.

So, What Is The Billionaire Summer Camp?

The Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference is an invitation-only event that has been taking place every July since 1983. It is organised by investment firm Allen & Company at the beautiful Sun Valley Resort in Idaho. Even though it's officially a business conference, it feels nothing like one. There are no flashy presentations or endless meetings. Instead, guests spend their time hiking through the mountains, playing golf, cycling, fly fishing and enjoying long dinners together.

Sure, it is business, but in the most relaxed way possible.

Only a handful of people receive an invitation every year. There is no official guest list, and the organisers don't even reveal the schedule. That mystery has certainly made the event legendary. Here, billionaires wear sneakers instead of suits, hold meetings during walks, and talk freely without cameras following them.

The guest list usually includes the biggest names in technology, media, entertainment, finance and sports. Over the years, guests have included Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, Warren Buffett, Oprah Winfrey, Satya Nadella, Sam Altman and many more. Hollywood stars, sports bosses, politicians and famous journalists have also attended over the years.

This Year's Camp Was Packed With Tech Giants

This year's edition took place from July 7 to July 11, 2026, and AI was the hottest topic. Some of the biggest names spotted arriving included Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Tim Cook, Sam Altman, Reid Hoffman, Neal Mohan, Bob Iger, David Zaslav, Alex Karp, Evan Spiegel and several other business leaders.

What Do Guests Actually Do?

Photo: Website/Sun Valley Resort

The days are surprisingly relaxed. Guests wake up to mountain views, enjoy breakfast together, head out for hikes, bike rides, rafting trips or golf, and spend evenings at private dinners and cocktail parties. Many even bring their families along, making it feel more like an upscale family holiday than a business event.

The conference is held at the luxurious Sun Valley Resort in Idaho, surrounded by forests, rivers and mountains. For a few days, this quiet holiday destination becomes one of the most powerful places in the world, sparking some of the world's biggest business deals. Experts say conversations at Sun Valley have helped initiate major deals like Disney's merger with ABC, Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post and Comcast's takeover of NBC Universal.

Nothing is officially announced at the conference. But many important ideas begin here before making headlines months later.