Venezuela Earthquake Live Updates: Two powerful earthquakes hit Venezuela on Wednesday evening (local time), damaging buildings and prompting acting president Delcy Rodriguez to declare a state of emergency.

The first earthquake had a magnitude of 7.2, and its epicentre was west of the community of Moron, about 168 kilometres west of the capital, Caracas. The quake had a depth of 22 kilometres. The second earthquake struck just a minute later, with a 7.5-magnitude. It had a depth of 10 kilometres, and its epicentre was 16 kilometres southwest of Moron.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said the earthquakes caused damages in several states, but did not give any figures of homes and buildings damaged, injuries or fatalities.

These two quakes are among the strongest to strike Venezuela in more than a century.

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