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Venezuela Earthquake Live Updates: Two powerful earthquakes hit Venezuela on Wednesday evening (local time), damaging buildings and prompting acting president Delcy Rodriguez to declare a state of emergency. 

The first earthquake had a magnitude of 7.2, and its epicentre was west of the community of Moron, about 168 kilometres west of the capital, Caracas. The quake had a depth of 22 kilometres. The second earthquake struck just a minute later, with a 7.5-magnitude. It had a depth of 10 kilometres, and its epicentre was 16 kilometres southwest of Moron.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said the earthquakes caused damages in several states, but did not give any figures of homes and buildings damaged, injuries or fatalities.

These two quakes are among the strongest to strike Venezuela in more than a century.

Here Are Venezuela Earthquake Live Updates:

Jun 25, 2026 08:15 (IST)
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Venezuela Earthquake Live: Schools Shut

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said that classes are being cancelled for several days.

Jun 25, 2026 08:08 (IST)
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Venezuela Earthquake Live: Videos Show Panic, Damage After Earthquakes Hit Venezuela

The first quake occurred at 2204 GMT (3:34 AM IST), and a 7.5-magnitude quake struck about thirty-nine seconds later.

Jun 25, 2026 08:00 (IST)
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Venezuela Earthquake Live: Main Airport Shut

The earthquakes damaged Venezuela's main airport, Simon Bolivar International Airport, severely enough to lead to its closure. A video on social media showed people panicking at the airport after the earthquake. A part of the airport was also seen collapsing.

Jun 25, 2026 07:58 (IST)
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Venezuela Earthquake Live Updates: Damages in "Several States"

In a brief address to the nation, acting President Delcy Rodriguez said the earthquakes caused damages in several states. She, however, did not give any figures of homes and buildings damaged, injuries or fatalities.

Jun 25, 2026 07:56 (IST)
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Venezuela 7.5 Earthquake Live: Strongest Earthquakes In Over A Century

These two quakes are among the strongest to strike Venezuela in more than a century.

Jun 25, 2026 07:53 (IST)
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Venezuela Earthquake Near Caracas Live: 7.2 And 7.5 Magnitude Quakes In Venezuela

The first earthquake had a magnitude of 7.2, and its epicentre was west of the community of Moron, about 168 kilometres west of the capital, Caracas. The quake had a depth of 22 kilometres.

The second earthquake struck just a minute later, with a 7.5-magnitude. It had a depth of 10 kilometres, and its epicentre was 16 kilometres southwest of Moron.

Jun 25, 2026 07:52 (IST)
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Venezuela Earthquake Live: Venezuela Hit By 2 Earthquakes

Two powerful earthquakes hit Venezuela on Wednesday evening (local time), damaging buildings and prompting acting president Delcy Rodriguez to declare a state of emergency.

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