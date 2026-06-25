Venezuela Earthquake Live Updates: Two powerful earthquakes hit Venezuela on Wednesday evening (local time), damaging buildings and prompting acting president Delcy Rodriguez to declare a state of emergency.
The first earthquake had a magnitude of 7.2, and its epicentre was west of the community of Moron, about 168 kilometres west of the capital, Caracas. The quake had a depth of 22 kilometres. The second earthquake struck just a minute later, with a 7.5-magnitude. It had a depth of 10 kilometres, and its epicentre was 16 kilometres southwest of Moron.
Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said the earthquakes caused damages in several states, but did not give any figures of homes and buildings damaged, injuries or fatalities.
These two quakes are among the strongest to strike Venezuela in more than a century.
Here Are Venezuela Earthquake Live Updates:
Venezuela Earthquake Live: Schools Shut
Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said that classes are being cancelled for several days.
Venezuela Earthquake Live: Videos Show Panic, Damage After Earthquakes Hit Venezuela
The first quake occurred at 2204 GMT (3:34 AM IST), and a 7.5-magnitude quake struck about thirty-nine seconds later.
Venezuela Earthquake Live: Main Airport Shut
The earthquakes damaged Venezuela's main airport, Simon Bolivar International Airport, severely enough to lead to its closure. A video on social media showed people panicking at the airport after the earthquake. A part of the airport was also seen collapsing.
Passengers panic and run for cover at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, Venezuela, as the terminal shakes and power flickers, resulting from a massive 7.5 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Caracas. pic.twitter.com/uWN4ZqFjOZ— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 24, 2026
Venezuela Earthquake Live Updates: Damages in "Several States"
In a brief address to the nation, acting President Delcy Rodriguez said the earthquakes caused damages in several states. She, however, did not give any figures of homes and buildings damaged, injuries or fatalities.
Venezuela 7.5 Earthquake Live: Strongest Earthquakes In Over A Century
These two quakes are among the strongest to strike Venezuela in more than a century.
Immense damage seen to buildings across Venezuela’s capital of Caracas, following what now appears to have been a “double-event” 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquake back-to-back near the coast in Northern Venezuela, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). pic.twitter.com/XoG2jSJMf2— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 24, 2026
Venezuela Earthquake Near Caracas Live: 7.2 And 7.5 Magnitude Quakes In Venezuela
The first earthquake had a magnitude of 7.2, and its epicentre was west of the community of Moron, about 168 kilometres west of the capital, Caracas. The quake had a depth of 22 kilometres.
The second earthquake struck just a minute later, with a 7.5-magnitude. It had a depth of 10 kilometres, and its epicentre was 16 kilometres southwest of Moron.
Venezuela Earthquake Live: Venezuela Hit By 2 Earthquakes
Two powerful earthquakes hit Venezuela on Wednesday evening (local time), damaging buildings and prompting acting president Delcy Rodriguez to declare a state of emergency.
More buildings seen severely damaged in Caracas, Venezuela following a 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck to the west of the capital. pic.twitter.com/gkNPF3Gxdr— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 24, 2026