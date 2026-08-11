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Death Count In 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake In Colombia Rises To 240

The 7.4-magnitude quake shattered parts of western Colombia, including the coastal Choco region

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Death Count In 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake In Colombia Rises To 240
Colombia's third-largest city, Cali, was hit.
  • Death count from Colombia earthquake rises to 240, according to local authorities
  • The earthquake measured 7.4 in magnitude and struck western Colombia
  • Regions affected include coastal Choco and the city of Cali
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The death count from a powerful earthquake that struck Colombia rose to 240 on Tuesday, according to figures provided by local authorities.

The 7.4-magnitude quake shattered parts of western Colombia, including the coastal Choco region, the country's third-largest city Cali and swaths of the Colombian coffee-growing region.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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