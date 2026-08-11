Death Count In 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake In Colombia Rises To 240

The death count from a powerful earthquake that struck Colombia rose to 240 on Tuesday, according to figures provided by local authorities.

The 7.4-magnitude quake shattered parts of western Colombia, including the coastal Choco region, the country's third-largest city Cali and swaths of the Colombian coffee-growing region.

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