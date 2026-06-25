Video: 39 Seconds Apart, 2 Earthquakes Hit Venezuela, Buildings Collapse

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Venezuela on Wednesday evening. Buildings began to crumble down, power started to flicker, and before people could make sense of what was happening and run for cover, another powerful earthquake of 7.5 magnitude hit the capital. Thirty-nine seconds apart, two earthquakes sowed panic in Caracas.

"The stairs came away, the whole wall cracked. Things fell from the ceiling. It was horrible," 54-year-old bank employee Odalis Escalona in Caracas told the news agency AFP.

Follow LIVE Updates On Venezuela Earthquake

The Simon Bolivar International Airport in Venezuela was filled with smoke after a roof crumbled.

Visuals from the airport show passengers running out of the building with their luggage in hand as the terminal shakes, power flickers, and dust clouds fill the area. Some are seen taking shelter inside the building, under a food counter.

A video from the coastal city of La Guaira shows the aftermath of the two major earthquakes - dust in the air, deserted roads, and damaged buildings.

Another video from the capital, Caracas, shows piles of rubble, with people's clothes and belongings peeking out of them, indicating a residential building once stood there before falling flat.

In a heartwarming visual, a man is seen carrying two dogs in his arms as he makes his way out of a damaged building, saving not just his life, but also his pets.

The intensity of the two earthquakes, said to be among the strongest quakes to hit the country in more than a century, is evident in footage from inside a building. In a scene from a living room, a vase has fallen on a table, a wall mounted television shakes violently, and a couch placed next to it moves to and fro.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) projects injuries and deaths in the thousands. Landslides have also been triggered by the earthquake.

Twin Earthquakes In Venezuela

The first quake, with an epicenter 21 kilometers (13 miles) west of the coastal town of Moron, occurred at 2204 GMT. Thirty-nine seconds later, a 7.5-magnitude quake struck about 45 kilometers away.

At a depth of 21.9 kilometers and 10 kilometers respectively, the tremors prompted screams of panic. Over 20 aftershocks followed.

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez has declared a state of emergency after the twin earthquakes. The presidency has also announced the closure of the main airport over "serious damage."

Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado extended her condolences to the people and wished for everyone's safety. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote: "My heart, my infinite embrace, and my prayers are with every Venezuelan home in these hours of anguish. May strength, serenity, and solidarity prevail among us in the face of this difficult moment. May God protect every Venezuelan, our families, and our homes. Today, more united than ever."

Shortly after Venezuela's twin quakes, a 6.9 magnitude tremor hit northern Japan, with no casualties or material damage reported.