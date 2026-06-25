7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Venezuela

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Venezuela on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported, triggering panic in Caracas, according to AFP journalists.

The quake, with an epicenter 21 kilometers (13 miles) east of the coastal town of Moron, occurred at 2204 GMT and was followed by several aftershocks.

The tremor had a depth of 10 kilometers and prompted screams of panic at a shopping center in Caracas, an AFP journalist observed.

Dozens of people left buildings in the Venezuelan capital and waited in the street before returning to their offices and homes.

The quake was felt as far away as the Colombian capital of Bogota, where alarms sounded and some residents evacuated buildings as a precaution.

Disaster management agency UNGRD ruled out the possibility of a tsunami taking place in the aftermath.

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