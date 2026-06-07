University Of Liverpool Receives Letter Of Approval To Open Campus In Bengaluru

The Ministry of Education handed over the Letter of Approval (LoA) to the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom, to establish its branch campus in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The university campus in Bengaluru will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in areas such as business management, computer science, game design, finance and biomedical sciences.

According to a report by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the LoA was handed over by Dr. Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education and Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), to Professor Richard Grose, Provost, University of Liverpool Bengaluru, in the presence of Union Minister for Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, Rt. Hon. Yvette Cooper on June 4.

The establishment of the Bengaluru campus marks an important milestone in the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which prioritises internationalisation of higher education through greater academic collaboration, enhanced student mobility and the presence of reputed global institutions in India, the official report highlighted.

According to the report, the University of Liverpool was granted a Letter of Intent (LoI) on May 26, 2025 in New Delhi. Over the past year, the university completed the required academic, infrastructure and regulatory preparations, the report said. It has now been granted the LoA to commence operations in India, following an assessment of its readiness and compliance with the provisions of the UGC regulations, the official announcement added.

In a social media post on X, the ministry said:

The event was attended by senior dignitaries from India and the United Kingdom. Cooperation in the education sector is an important pillar of India-UK bilateral relations and opening of Liverpool University Campus in India is expected to further boost the bilateral relations, the PIB stated in its report.

Established in 1881, the University of Liverpool is among the world's leading higher education institutions. The university is recognised for its excellence in teaching, research and innovation and is ranked among the top universities globally, the report highlighted.