NEET PG 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheet To Be Out Anytime Soon, Know Where, How To Check

NEET PG 2026 Answer Key: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 answer key for over 2.65 lakh MD and MS aspirants anytime soon. Once released, candidates will be able to access the answer key and response sheet through the official website, natboard.edu.in, using their login credentials.

According to the official brochure, the medical board will declare the NEET PG 2026 result on September 30.

The NEET PG 2026 examination was conducted on August 30. A re-examination was held on September 5 for candidates whose exam was cancelled due to a power failure at Sitapura in Jaipur.

NEET PG 2026: Steps To Download Answer Key

Candidates can download the NEET PG 2026 answer key and response sheet by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2026 link.

Step 3: On the new page, click on the NEET PG 2026 answer key option.

Step 4: Enter the required login details.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: The NEET PG 2026 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check the answer key and download it for future reference.

For the first time, NBEMS will release the NEET PG 2026 answer key along with candidates' recorded responses, following directions from the Supreme Court on transparency in the medical examination process.

What Is The Use Of The Answer Key?

Using the NEET PG 2026 answer key and response sheet, candidates will be able to calculate their estimated scores.

NEET PG 2026 Marking Scheme

Candidates will receive four marks for each correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.

The postgraduate medical entrance examination is conducted for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes at various government and private medical colleges.