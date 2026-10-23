'Nursing Pads Sewn Into My Bra': New Mom Barbara Palvin Shares Victoria's Secret Runway BTS

Barbara Palvin broke the internet on October 18 after walking the Victoria's Secret runway, looking all dolled up and snatched only six weeks after childbirth. The internet was eager to know the secret behind the model's postpartum comeback.

The 33-year-old Hungarian supermodel and her husband, Dylan Sprouse, announced the birth of their daughter, Sylvie. While the announcement came on September 28, their daughter was born on September 7. Just six weeks later, Barbara Palvin left everyone stunned by walking the ramp for one of the world's biggest lingerie brands.

Speaking to PEOPLE, she said that she felt "empowered" after walking for Victoria's Secret. "I'm going to be six weeks postpartum tomorrow, which I think in the U.S. most people have to go back to work after six weeks. So it's not that big of a deal," she said, adding, "I'm feeling great. I think it's very empowering that the Victoria's Secret team is having me at the show and that we're supporting women."

In an Instagram post, Barbara Palvin revealed what went into creating her flawless, swoon-worthy, and internet-breaking look for the American lingerie brand.

Barbara Palvin On Victoria's Secret Runway BTS

Taking to social media, Barbara Palvin not only shared a photo of her newborn in a onesie featuring golden wings, but she also wrote that "it really does take a village." The model added that she feels blessed to have a loving and supportive family and friends who have stood by her side in this new phase of life.

"I couldn't have done this without you," she said, acknowledging their contributions to her life.

She also thanked Victoria's Secret for not only giving her the opportunity to walk the ramp but also for embracing her postpartum journey and making her feel beautiful and confident. "We were literally sewing nursing pads into my bras backstage!" she shared, bringing the reality behind her glamorous look into the spotlight.

Barbara Palvin On Working Six Weeks Postpartum

The Hungarian model revealed that going back to work six weeks postpartum was a choice that she was "lucky" enough to make. "And while I'm so grateful for this opportunity, I can't help but think about all the mothers who don't have that choice," she added.

Barbara Palvin said that in the U.S., many women are expected to return to work six to eight weeks after giving birth, often without paid maternity leave.

"Mothers deserve more time, more support, and more choices. I'm so proud of this moment and what I accomplished, and I'm happy to be back in our little bubble with Sylvie," she noted.

The model further clarified that every postpartum journey is different and that people should not pit new mothers against one another. She explained that what people saw on the runway was only one part of her experience.

"My everyday postpartum reality looks very different. Some days, just finding time to take a shower or sit down and eat a meal in peace feels like a huge accomplishment," she said, adding that this hidden journey also deserves to be celebrated.

"Because whether you're walking a runway, going back to work, or simply making it through another sleepless night, we all have one incredible thing in common: we created a miracle," the model wrote in the caption.

She concluded by noting that motherhood is hard, beautiful, messy, emotional, and worth it. Barbara Palvin thanked her fans and encouraged new moms to pat themselves on the back for doing an amazing job.

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