Barbara Palvin Walks For Victoria's Secret 6 Weeks Postpartum: How Soon Can You Work Out After Giving Birth?

Barbara Palvin's return to the Victoria's Secret runway just six weeks after childbirth has reignited a familiar debate: how soon should a woman return to exercise after giving birth?

The Hungarian supermodel, who welcomed her daughter with actor Dylan Sprouse, made her runway comeback at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, drawing attention to the physical demands of returning to work soon after delivery.

In an interview with People, Palvin described walking the runway so soon after childbirth as "not that big of a deal". Her experience,raises a broader question about whether six weeks is enough time for a woman's body to recover from pregnancy and childbirth.

The answer, doctors say, depends on the individual. While some women may be ready to resume gentle physical activity relatively soon after delivery, returning to running, heavy strength training or high-intensity workouts requires a more cautious approach.

Dr Manish Machave, consulting obstetrician, gynaecologist and gynaecological endoscopic surgeon at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, says there is no single timeline that works for every woman.

"Each woman's recovery from childbirth is unique and will rely on the type of delivery, healing, pregnancy-related complications, pelvic-floor function and overall fitness level. No one single timeline works for everyone. The important thing is to gradually get back into exercise rather than thinking of the traditional 6 week postpartum check up as a "passport" to get back into heavy activity," says Dr Machave.

Dr. Kiran Coelho, Gynaecologist at Lilavati Hospital, agrees. "Internal recovery more or less is the same in both vaginal deliveries and caesarean sections," she says. "Vaginal delivery there is no cut on the skin, muscles or uterus but there are certain co morbidities associated like perineal tear despite episiotomy. Some might experience bowel / bladder incontinence."

When should physical activity start?

Dr. Coelho says that it is possible that a new mother looks fit on the outside and is still healing from within. "We have to understand that it took nine months of pregnancy to nest a baby," she says. "With uterus growing, physiological changes, wear and tear within, it's taxing on the women's physiology. Therefore expecting or giving her a timeline is not fair on our part." However, she adds, physical activity can be slowly started.

What about physical activity starting with walking?

"Walking is usually possible after an uncomplicated vaginal delivery, as tolerated, within the first few days. The timing and intensity should be determined by treating physician following a C-section or a complicated delivery. At first it is better to take short and comfortable walks rather than long ones." Dr Machave adds.

Gentle walking can often begin within days of an uncomplicated vaginal delivery, provided the woman feels comfortable and has no medical restrictions. Following a C-section or a complicated delivery, activity should progress according to the treating doctor's advice.

Low-impact exercise and light strength training may be introduced gradually during the first six weeks, depending on recovery. Running, jumping and high-intensity workouts generally require a more cautious approach, often around 12 weeks or later.

Doctors advise that before returning to impact activities, she should be able to walk briskly, climb stairs and perform basic movements without pain, pelvic heaviness, urinary leakage or increased bleeding.

"Before starting any workout routine women should talk to their healthcare provider. Activities like running, strength training, jumping and high-intensity workouts should be introduced slowly. This depends on how each woman's body's recovering. Going back to exercise soon can make pain worse. It can put pressure on healing tissues. It can also make pelvic floor problems or abdominal muscle issues worse," says Dr. Nidhi Sharma Chauhan, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Saifee Hospital.

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What about the case of the supercmodel Barbara Palvin? Does returning to work, modelling or exercise early necessarily mean a woman has recovered fully?

"Not really. Going back to work or engaging in exercise does not necessarily mean that the body is totally healed. The woman can do a certain task even though she is undergoing hormonal shifts, lack of sleep, weak pelvic floor muscles or other postpartum issues. Healing also differs according to how she gave birth. "says Dr. Deepthi Ashwin, Senior Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology and Robotic Surgery, Aster Women and Children.

Realistically, Is it medically advisable to try to lose pregnancy weight within weeks of giving birth?

"The first couple of weeks after childbirth should be spent in recovery and ensuring that you have proper nutrition, sleep, and breastfeeding when needed. Losing weight too quickly may not be ideal since your body is still recovering from pregnancy and labour. A certain amount of weight will come off automatically, and the rest will take some time to be shed." adds Dr Ashwin.

READ | Karishma Tanna's Postpartum Recovery Routine Includes Swimming: Here's How It Helps

What can influence recovery?

Doctors say recovery can also be influenced by anaemia, nutrition, sleep deprivation and the healing of tissues after delivery.

"Postpartum recovery is not about taking care of a new-born. It is also about helping the mother's body heal. It is about rebuilding strength and dealing with the changes that come after childbirth. Some women may feel ready to do activities within few days. Others may need weeks or even months to recover. The timeline depends on things. These include the type of delivery the mother's overall health and whether there were complications during childbirth."says Dr. Nidhi Sharma Chauhan.

A supermodel returning to the runway six weeks after childbirth is a striking image, but it cannot tell us whether another woman is ready to run, lift weights or return to high-intensity training at the same stage. Six weeks after childbirth is a milestone, not a fitness clearance. A woman's readiness to exercise should be determined by her recovery and individual medical needs, not by a celebrity's return to the runway

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.