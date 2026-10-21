If you have diabetes, the foods you choose to eat have a significant impact on your blood sugar levels and overall health. While both the type and amount of food you consume are important, it's equally crucial to consider the order in which you eat your meals. Understanding the sequence in which to consume different macronutrients- proteins, fibres, and carbohydrates- can play a vital role in maintaining balanced glucose levels. Carbohydrates are often regarded with caution due to their potential to cause spikes in blood sugar. However, consuming proteins and fibres can help mitigate these effects. So, what should you prioritise during mealtime? Here's the most effective sequence to consider.

What should you eat first for healthy blood sugar levels?

When managing diabetes or pre-diabetes, you should eat fibre first, protein and fats second, and carbohydrates last. This eating strategy, known as meal sequencing, is scientifically proven to flatten your blood sugar curves.

The ideal meal sequence

1. First: Fibre

Start your meal with non-starchy vegetables

2. Second: Protein and Healthy Fats

Move on to your core proteins and fats

3. Last: Carbohydrates

Finish your meal with carbohydrate-rich foods

READ | Sucrose vs Glucose vs Fructose: What Is The Difference? Health Implications Explained

The order of consumption can influence how quickly carbohydrates enter the bloodstream.

Fibre physically slows down gastric emptying and delays the rate at which sugars can be absorbed into your bloodstream.

Eating protein and fibre first stimulates the release of GLP-1, which naturally boosts insulin production, slows down digestion further, and keeps you feeling fuller for longer.

When you eat simple carbs on an empty stomach, they break down rapidly and cause a sharp spike in blood sugar. By saving carbs for last, you allow them to digest gradually, reducing post-meal blood glucose spikes.

When it comes to carbohydrates, it's essential to focus on the type and quantity consumed. Complex carbohydrates, such as whole grains and starchy vegetables, provide more nutrients and are broken down more slowly than refined carbs like sugary snacks and white bread.

READ | India's Increasing Waistline: Lancet Warns Obesity Is The Century's Biggest Avoidable Health Threat

Tips for effective meal sequencing

If you eat your vegetables, protein, and carbohydrates all within 60 seconds, your stomach mixes them together immediately, reducing the glucose-blunting effect. Aim for a 5 to 10-minute gap between finishing your vegetables or protein and starting your carbohydrates.

It is not always realistic to perfectly separate a meal. Eat a standalone fibre or protein starter before touching the mixed dish.

Avoid liquid calories, as liquid carbohydrates spike blood sugar faster than solid foods because they require zero breakdown in the stomach.

Within 15 to 30 minutes of finishing the last bite of your meal, go for a quick 10-minute walk. The muscles will draw glucose directly out of your bloodstream for energy.

READ | Celebrity Nutritionist Explains How Sweet Potato Can Help You Manage Diabetes

This strategic approach not only helps manage blood sugar levels but also encourages a balanced and nutritious diet. While meal sequencing can effectively support blood sugar control, it is not a substitute for your prescribed medication.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.