India ranks 3rd globally on the Ipsos Quality of Care Perception Index, following Malaysia and Singapore. According to the report, 68% of Indians rate the quality of healthcare available to them positively, while 64% trust the healthcare system to provide the best treatment when needed. It's important to note that the index measures public perceptions rather than assessments based on health outcomes or healthcare access.

Ipsos, a market research company, surveyed 32 countries and ranked them from highest to lowest in terms of healthcare quality. Malaysia ranked first, followed by Singapore, India, Vietnam, and Australia.

Here's the complete list:

Malaysia Singapore India Vietnam Australia Netherlands Thailand South Korea Spain South Africa Belgium Indonesia Sweden Argentina New Zealand France Ireland Great Britain Canada United States Turkey Japan Mexico Germany Brazil Italy Chile Romania Colombia Poland Peru Hungary

Other major findings

India ranked number one among all 32 surveyed nations for scheduling flexibility, with 73% of citizens reporting they can easily secure a doctor's appointment when necessary.

81% reported effortless access to pharmacies. This sharply contrasts with many Western countries where waiting lists and general practitioner shortages dominate public anxiety.

Despite high marks for quality and access, affordability is highlighted as the single biggest challenge. 74% of Indians agree that good healthcare remains financially out of reach for large sections of the population, with 42% identifying affordability as India's most critical ongoing healthcare challenge.

Beyond costs, respondents pointed to poor quality treatment (36%), low standards of cleanliness (28%), and poor safety (25%).

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Top health concerns

Diabetes emerged as the leading health priority in India (40%).

Mental health (37%) and stress (33%) followed closely, with obesity (20%) and drug abuse (14%) also ranking high, highlighting a shift toward non-communicable diseases and psychological well-being.

Methodology

The Ipsos Health Service Report 2026 used a structured global polling methodology. The key components of the survey include:

1. The research was administered between July 13 and August 7, 2026.

2. Ipsos interviewed 22,528 adults across the 32 participating countries.

3. Respondents were online adults under the age of 75.

4. 1,000 individuals per country were polled in 13 large countries like India, US, Britain, and Japan.

5. 500 individuals per country were polled in the remaining 19 countries including Malaysia, Singapore, Hungary and others.

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The report aggregates citizen evaluations across key variables, including perceived quality of care, trust in treatment outcomes, accessibility, and future optimism regarding local health services.

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