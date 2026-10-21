Microplastics, tiny plastic particles that can enter the human body through different routes, are an emerging area of scientific research. Scientists are investigating how these particles may affect human health, including what happens when they enter the bloodstream. While the potential health implications remain under investigation, researchers are exploring ways to better understand and address the problem. Against this backdrop, Suramrit Singh Kohli, a Grade 12 student at Jayshree Periwal International School, has developed NanoClear, a research prototype investigating whether magnetic nanoparticles could help capture and separate microplastics from blood. The project has received recognition at science competitions in India and abroad, bringing attention to student-led research at the intersection of nanotechnology, engineering and biomedical science. However, NanoClear remains at the experimental stage. Its early findings do not establish that it can safely remove microplastics from human blood or that it is ready for clinical use.

From Robotics To Biomedical Research

Suramrit's interest in engineering began with robotics in 2018. Over time, he became increasingly interested in applying engineering principles to real-world problems, eventually extending his work into biomedical research. NanoClear took shape during Brown University's Summer@Brown programme under the guidance of Dr Thomas Webster. In August 2025, Suramrit continued the research at ReeLABs Research Centre in Mumbai under Dr Abhijit Bhopadikar, dedicating approximately 20 hours a week to experiments involving human blood samples. The project explores whether specially designed magnetic nanoparticles can bind to microplastic particles and allow them to be separated using an external magnetic field.

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"Microplastics are a problem that we are still learning to understand, and I wanted to explore whether engineering could offer a way to address what happens once these particles enter the bloodstream. NanoClear is still at the research stage, but working on it has shown me that building a possible solution also means understanding its limitations and working out what to solve next," said Suramrit Singh Kohli, as reported by media.

How NanoClear Uses Magnetic Nanoparticles

NanoClear investigates a potential method of capturing microplastics through interactions between plastic particles and engineered magnetic nanoparticles. According to the project description, the research involved nanoparticles measuring approximately 91 nanometres. These particles feature a positively charged inner coating designed to attract negatively charged plastic particles. The proposed system is intended to mix blood with the nanoparticles before passing it through a magnet-lined coil. The magnetic field is designed to help separate clusters formed when the nanoparticles bind to plastic particles.

The underlying idea is to use magnetic properties to facilitate particle separation. However, whether the process can reliably capture different types and sizes of microplastics in blood remains to be established. Researchers would also need to determine whether the nanoparticles can be removed completely after the separation process and whether the procedure affects blood cells, proteins or other essential components.

Early Laboratory Investigations Show Preliminary Results

Initial experiments provided preliminary evidence that the nanoparticles could bind to plastic particles. Electron microscope images captured at Brown University by Dr Thomas Webster reportedly showed nanoparticles surrounding a fragment of polyvinyl chloride (PVC). In a separate experiment, researchers introduced microplastics into a human blood sample and passed it through the NanoClear prototype.

According to the project's reported findings, a turbidity sensor recorded a reduction in the sample's cloudiness reading from 249.3 to zero after one pass through the system. Turbidity measures how much suspended material scatters light in a liquid. However, a reduction in turbidity alone cannot establish that all microplastics have been removed. Other particles and components in blood can also influence such measurements.

Further testing would be needed to independently validate the results, quantify the amount of plastic recovered and establish whether the method works consistently across different samples and particle types. The safety of the process is another important consideration. Any proposed system intended to process blood would need to be assessed for its effects on blood cells, clotting, immune responses and other biological functions.

NanoClear Wins Recognition At National And International Science Fairs

NanoClear has attracted attention beyond the laboratory. At the IRIS National Fair in January 2026, the project won a Gold award and received the Yale Science and Engineering Association's Award for Most Outstanding Exhibit in STEM. According to the project information, this was one of three such awards presented among approximately 120 finalists. The Gold award secured NanoClear a place among roughly 20 projects representing India at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. At ISEF, the project received a Special Award from Zydus, carrying a prize of US$1,250.

The recognition has helped bring wider attention to Suramrit's work and highlights the role student research can play in exploring emerging scientific questions. However, awards and competition results recognise the project within those settings and do not independently establish its safety, efficacy or clinical readiness.

Research Publication And Patent Developments

NanoClear has also progressed towards academic publication and intellectual property development. In August 2026, Springer Nature published Suramrit's paper, presented at TIBS 2026, in its Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems series, according to the project information. The project also has an Indian design patent, a provisional patent filing and an ongoing United States patent filing. These developments represent progress in documenting the research and pursuing intellectual property protection. Patent filings, however, are distinct from independent scientific validation and regulatory approval for medical use. For NanoClear to move closer to a potential clinical application, its findings would need to be supported by further experiments, reproducible results and appropriate safety assessments.

Expanding Access To STEM Education

Beyond his research, Suramrit founded 7 STEM Labs, an initiative focused on improving access to practical science, technology, engineering and mathematics education. The initiative aims to provide students in underserved communities with opportunities for hands-on learning, mentorship and robotics education. His work reflects an interest in making scientific learning more accessible while encouraging students to explore engineering through practical projects. Suramrit plans to pursue his research interests further at university, building on his experience in robotics, nanotechnology and biomedical engineering.

What Comes Next For NanoClear?

Despite its early progress, NanoClear remains a laboratory-stage prototype rather than an established medical treatment. It has not been tested on patients or approved for medical use.

Several scientific and technical questions must be addressed before the approach can be considered for clinical applications. These include assessing nanoparticle toxicity, determining compatibility with blood, investigating potential clotting risks, establishing whether the nanoparticles themselves can be completely removed and evaluating the system's performance under realistic operating conditions.

The proposed next steps include toxicity studies, scaling the system to process five litres of blood and animal trials, subject to the necessary ethical approvals. Researchers would also need to establish whether the process can selectively capture microplastics without removing essential blood components or introducing new risks. Any future clinical application would require appropriate preclinical studies, regulatory review and carefully designed human trials.

The broader health implications of microplastics also remain an active area of research. Although scientists have reported detecting plastic particles in human biological samples, the extent to which these particles cause disease, the risks associated with different exposure levels and the effectiveness of potential removal methods require further investigation. NanoClear therefore represents an attempt to explore a challenging scientific question: whether magnetic nanotechnology could eventually offer a viable way to capture microplastics in blood.

For now, the project illustrates how curiosity, engineering and experimental research can come together to investigate emerging environmental and health concerns. Its next phase will depend on whether the early findings can be reproduced, the technical challenges addressed and the safety of the proposed approach established

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