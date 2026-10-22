H5N1 Bird Flu Detected In Chennai Zoo, Public Entry Suspended For Two Days

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur on Chennai's outskirts has suspended public entry for two days after H5N1 avian influenza was confirmed among its aquatic birds, prompting disinfection work and tighter biosecurity measures.

The zoo administration announced that visitors would not be allowed into the park on Thursday and Friday as preventive measures were being implemented to contain the infection.

The presence of the virus was confirmed through a report from the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The findings established that aquatic birds housed at the zoo had contracted H5N1, the virus responsible for the bird flu outbreak.

Following the confirmation, authorities began cleaning and disinfecting areas where birds are kept. The park administration said biosecurity measures had been intensified to prevent the infection from spreading.

The temporary suspension of public access comes as the zoo carries out these containment measures. The announcement applies to entry into the park as a whole, rather than access only to the bird enclosures.

Spread across approximately 1,260 acres, the Vandalur zoo is one of Chennai's major recreational destinations and attracts several lakh visitors annually. Its extensive grounds house thousands of animals and birds belonging to more than 150 species.

Apart from its bird collection, the park accommodates a wide range of wildlife, including crocodiles, snakes and tortoises. Its varied collection makes it a popular destination for families, tourists and others interested in observing wildlife. The zoo also offers visitors opportunities to view animals such as lions and tigers from protected vehicles. These facilities are among the attractions that draw large numbers of people to the park each year.

The confirmation of infection among aquatic birds has brought immediate focus to sanitation in the bird housing areas and the strengthening of measures intended to protect the zoo's animal collection.

For now, the administration's response centres on disinfection, cleaning and enhanced biosecurity, alongside the two-day restriction on visitors. The closure announcement gives the public notice to defer visits scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

The information released did not specify how many aquatic birds had tested positive or whether any birds had died. It also did not provide further details about the circumstances in which the infection was detected or the sampling process that preceded laboratory confirmation.

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