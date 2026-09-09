Shalini Passi Reveals The Daily Affirmations She Uses To Manifest Success

Who does not know the self-love queen Shalini Passi? After appearing on The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, she became everyone's favourite. She impressed viewers not just with her taste in art but also with the energy and passion she brings to everything she does.

Recently, she was also among the contestants on The Traitors Season 2, hosted by Karan Johar on Prime Video. Wherever she goes, drama and controversy often seem to follow.

The Delhi-based philanthropist recently appeared on a podcast hosted by Jai Madaan, a Vastu consultant, astrologer, motivational speaker, and life coach. She opened up about receiving offers from the entertainment industry, but revealed that her grandfather believed she was not made for the tough life of an actor.

Married at 20, Shalini Passi shared that she never stopped manifesting fame for herself. From the beginning, she believed she was a princess, and she continues to think she is special.

Shalini Passi's Manifestation Routine

Speaking to the astrologer, the art connoisseur opened up about her manifestation routine. "When I wake up in the morning or even go to sleep at night, I always ask God to give me the strength to do the right thing and not be weak. Give me enough strength to choose between right and wrong. Give me strength to do the right thing," she shared.

Shalini Passi added that many people take the wrong path because they are not strong enough to stand up for what is right.

"I always say, 'God, don't let me get blinded by the easy way.' I always manifest good health. I always say, 'I am intelligent. I have strong bones. I have strong eyesight. My heart is strong.' I am thalassaemic, so I say, 'My haemoglobin is 11.5,' which is a big thing," she revealed during the conversation.

Passi said that her actual haemoglobin level is 8, adding that 11.5 would be considered a significant improvement for her. She believes that unless a person is healthy, they cannot function well. "And beauty is a byproduct. Only when you are healthy do you look good," The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star added.

She revealed that whatever she eats, she consumes with the goal of staying fit and healthy, so that she can function well and complete her work. According to The Traitors Season 2 star beauty is simply a byproduct of her diet and lifestyle.

"When I wake up in the morning, I never focus on the pain or complain if I haven't slept well the previous night. I remain focused on my work and my to-do list," she said, concluding that she does not speak ill of anyone, indulge in gossip, or complain. Shalini Passi has her goals set, and every day, she wakes up thinking about how to take another step towards achieving them.

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