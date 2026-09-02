How Rekha's <i>Umrao Jaan</i> Inspired A Sikh Boy To Take Up Kathak At 14

Indian classical dance was never divided along gender lines. Unlike today, these dance forms were all about grace, balance and telling stories through movement. After all, many dancers worship Nataraja, the manifestation of Lord Shiva and the King of Dance.

The notion that dancing, especially classical dance, is feminine is relatively recent. Therefore, when Asa Willoughby decided to take up Kathak at the age of 14, his masculinity was questioned. Seventeen years later, he is one of the most graceful Kathak and Bharatanatyam performers.

Meet Asa Willoughby, The Sikh Kathak Dancer Defying Stereotypes

In a December 2025 interview with Humans of Bombay, Asa shared, "At 14, I watched the film Umrao Jaan. The grace and strength of the mujra-style dance mesmerised me. I knew it was inspired by Kathak. So, I joined my first class. I was the only boy."

He trained in the Lucknow Gharana tradition under his guru. Asa was only 15 when he also enrolled in Bharatanatyam. "I was drawn to the music, the discipline, and the quiet power of South Indian dance. But it wasn't easy. I was almost always the only male in class," he shared with the publication.

As he grew up, he noticed that people would stare at him. Their eyes would linger on him a little longer, and people would be hesitant when he entered a room.

"When I was terrified, my mother came with me to my first class, just to sit there quietly so I wouldn't feel alone. For years after that, she helped me with stage makeup, costumes, and nerves before performances," he said.

His mother stood beside him every step of the way, despite the world questioning his choices. She was happy that her son chose to follow his heart and pursue his passion.

At 21, Asa started wearing a turban, which brought even more scrutiny. "So not only was I singled out as a man, I was now a turbaned dancer. Unheard of. My masculinity was constantly attacked. People made assumptions about my sexuality. I was told, 'Men can't have the same grace,'" he admitted.

People who questioned him did not realise that grace is not about being male or female; it is about how you carry yourself. In fact, Pandit Birju Maharaj and Pandit Shambhu Maharaj were among the most graceful male Kathak dancers.

Asa's journey wasn't a cakewalk. Speaking to The Better India, he said, "Some days, the doubt felt heavier than my ghungroos. But I never stopped."

Later, Asa decided to start a dance page on social media. "I wanted to show people that Indian classical dance isn't bound by gender or borders; it's Sadhana, a spiritual practice for anyone willing to seek it," he told Humans of Bombay. He added that moving to the US from the UK changed everything, as he found a community that celebrated his choice to perform classical dance.

"Temple invitations came. Festival bookings followed. For the first time, I wasn't the outsider looking in. We were artists, bound by the same rhythms our ancestors danced to. That's when I realised that my dance could do more than tell stories. It could build bridges," he said.

It has been 17 years since he first enrolled in a Kathak class. He is a disciple of Anuradha Chaturvedi-Seth of Drishti Dance UK (Lucknow Gharana). He has also trained under Sujata Banerjee in London. Today, he is a PhD student in the US and an active Kathak and Bharatanatyam performer who lets his art speak for itself while challenging society's stereotypes.

Also Read | Poonawalla To Daruwalla, Why Are Parsi Surnames 'Quirky'?