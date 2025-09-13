Dr Yasmin Singh Shares Her Love For Kathak, Says "It's Grounded In Tradition Yet Open To Transformation"

Kathak, one of India's eight classical dance forms, is renowned for its intricate footwork, rhythmic patterns, and powerful storytelling. Over centuries, it has grown through various gharanas, maintaining its classical depth while adapting to changing times. Carrying this legacy forward with a contemporary sensibility is renowned Kathak dancer Yasmin Singh, who recently performed in Raag Megh at Badal Raga Samaroh.

Traditionally associated with the monsoon, Raag Megh is celebrated for evoking the sounds and moods of rain, lending a serene and evocative backdrop to Yasmin's graceful presentation.

Speaking about her approach to NDTV, Yasmin explained, "I've integrated Dhrupad and Khyal traditions with Kathak, creating a rhythmic and emotive experience. Audiences appreciate this blend of innovation and classical rigor."

Her effortless transition between characters on stage is another hallmark of her style. Yasmin believes that while the core technique of Kathak remains consistent, "the translation of the performer changes. Upon stepping on stage, costume and expression transport us into a new world instantly."

For Yasmin, transcending gharanas is not about abandoning tradition but about expanding it.

"I have drawn inspiration from Jaipur, Lucknow, and Banaras styles. Beyond gharanas, Kathak can connect with other classical forms like Odissi, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, and Mohiniyattam, all rooted in Natya Shastra. This cross-pollination enriches the art form."

Equally important to her work is the influence of local folk heritage. With regions like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh boasting diverse folk traditions, Yasmin feels that integrating folk elements with classical performances strengthens the cultural fabric. Such collaborations, she insists, make Indian art more resilient, vibrant, and reflective of its pluralistic roots.

Through her performance in Raag Megh and her wider philosophy of dance, Yasmin Singh embodies Kathak's enduring spirit - deeply grounded in tradition yet open to transformation. Her art offers audiences not only the beauty of rhythm and movement but also a glimpse into how heritage, when nurtured with innovation, continues to thrive in contemporary India.