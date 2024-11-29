Mouni Roy's <i>Kathak</i> Dance Routine Is Her "Love Language" Which Physically Benefits The Body In Many Ways

Mouni Roy made the internet fall in love with her artistic side as she chose to do an "impromptu dance session" to the tunes of Afreen Afreen playing in the background while she opted for her beloved kathak dance form. What's more, the Brahmastra Part One: Shiva actress didn't shy away from telling the world that dancing is her "love language" too. More power to Mouni as this amore for kathak dance will engage her muscles and benefit her body.

If you're getting inspired by Mouni's favourite kathak routine, we bring to you a list of muscles engaged while practicing this dance form and the benefits attached to it before you sign up for a class.

Muscles Engaged During Kathak Dance:

Kathak is an Indian classical dance form that involves the use of many muscles in the body.

Core Muscles:

Kathak lays stress on an erect posture and helps train the core muscles that work towards it.

Foot Muscles:

The footwork done during kathak puts a lot of stress on the feet and leads to toning of the intrinsic foot muscles.

Abdominal Muscles:

The muscles of the abdomen are used while doing a simple kathak routine that primarily involves pulling in one's stomach and practicing controlled breathing.

Wrist Muscles:

Kathak dancers develop strength and flexibility in their wrist muscles that helps them perform intricate mudras, hand and wrist movements.

Wellness Benefits Of The Kathak Dance Form:

Kathak dance brings many wellness benefits along with it including the following:

Flexibility:

Kathak lays emphasis on a wide range of movements like graceful bends, hand gestures and chakkars aka spins that aid flexibility and motion.

Coordination:

Kathak needs very precise hand-body-feet and facial coordination that becomes second nature to its practitioners.

Posture:

The erect posture ritual of kathak improves the dancers' body language, which boosts their persona.

Stamina:

Kathak is a very physically demanding dance form and one that requires bodily stamina and strength to attain near perfection.

Stress Buster:

Dancing in general, and specifically kathak as well, works wonders to get rid off stress and regulate one's mood.

Mouni Roy's "impromptu dance session" went the traditional Indian way with kathak that added wellness benefits to her routine.

