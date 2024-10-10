Mouni Roy's Display Of Festive Charm Was Elegantly Served In A White And Golden <i>Saree</i>

It is safe to say that Mouni Roy truly loves to live in her saree girl era. The understated allure of a classic white and gold drape is always a festive fashion favourite and Mouni Roy knows how to redefine the silhouette in the most stunning way. Mouni Roy's dressing up game for festivities keeps getting only better and this time in an elegant white and golden saree. There's never a dull moment when you adorn the right saree, just like Mouni. The actress turned to this six-yard wonder that had a simple yet elegant design. The saree came with broad metallic golden borders that added a subtle bling to the look. She looked radiant with her choice of makeup that consisted of the classic winged eyeliner paired with tinted cheeks and matte lip. She ditched open tresses and went for a sleek, high braid that was adorned with matching accessories.

Mouni Roy often lives up to her status of a saree girl. From simple yet elegant Banarasi drapes to classic festive ones, the actress has an array of saree styles that always leave us impressed. Previously, the actress turned to a 'less is more' aesthetic in a beautiful pastel saree. She accentuated her look in a bead embellished blouse. With contrasting jewels and a gajra adorned bun, Mouni's festive look seemed right in time.

