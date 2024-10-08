Mouni Roy Gets Her Festive Glow With This Beauty Tool And Here's Why You Need It Too

As we approach the spirit of the season, the celebrities too are soaking in the festive fervour. Mouni Roy joins the bandwagon too with her stunning festive glam. While the actress has always made a case for beautiful sarees, this time, she dished out some skincare goals right in time for the festivities. The actress posted a video in which she was seen getting ready for an event. While she was all set to rock her Garba night look, the actress prepped her skin before acing her festive glam. During the process, the actress was seen using a sculpting bar before she started with the main process. Well, face tools have multiple benefits and seems like, Mouni is no stranger to the same. Using a face tool before makeup is a great way to reduce puffiness and improve blood circulation. If you too wish to ace that glow from within, add face tools to your routine.

Also Read: Like Mouni Roy Who Went Swimming In Maldives, 5 Water Workouts To Stay Fit With On Vacation

Benefits Of Facial Tools To Add Your Skincare Regimen

1. Tones The Face

A sculpting bar is a great way to tone and tighten the face. Using it regularly is said to make you notice a difference in the appearance of your face. Using it before makeup can then be a great way to give your face a lifting effect.

2. Relaxes The Muscles

Facial tools are also known for their relaxing properties. Using them with oil or serum is said to not just improve the skin but also help to relax the muscles and give a rejuvenating effect.

3. Improves Lymphatic Drainage

Apart from making your skin look plump, facial tools also help in improving blood circulation and reduce puffiness for better looking skin.

4. Soothes The Skin

Facial tools are also known to soothe the skin and make it softer. Regular use can make you feel all the difference in your skin's texture.

Also Read: The Blue Seascape Of Maldives Got A Touch Of Red Today With Mouni Roy's Swim Set