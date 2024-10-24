Mouni Roy's Chic White Backless Dress Breezes Through The Festive Fashion Fever

The onset of the party season serves as just the perfect time to put on your best festive style and Mouni Roy is making a case for the same. The actress is injecting a dose of chic style energy in her wardrobe with her latest look. Mouni Roy loves to serve monochrome magic and this time she did in a stunning white number. She ditched sequins and shimmer to make a case for subtle glam in a striking white dress. Etched with chic elements, her backless dress came with a plunging, cowl neckline. Her bold style was balanced with a matte look topped with pink lips and well-contoured cheeks. She left her hair open to complete her style. If you are looking for some inspiration for those Diwali after parties, Mouni Roy's latest look is all that you need this season.

Mouni Roy is in her hot girl era and indeed she is living up to it with her chic looks. Recently, the actress delivered festive glam perfectly in a stunning backless number. She truly won the party dressing game in her shimmery silver dress that came with backless details and a plunging neckline. She went all out with the bling factor as she paired the look with shimmery, embellished heels. Her minimal glam with open tresses were perfect to complete her style.

