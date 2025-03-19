Advertisement

Rasha Thadani In A Black Cutout Dress And Minimal Glam Looks Chic As Ever

Rasha Thadani's chic black cutout dress was perfect to elevate her birthday girl style

Rasha Thadani recently celebrated her birthday and of course, it was meant to be a fashionable affair.

The actress posted an array of pictures from the celebration and well, we are taking notes.

She didn't experiment much and instead opted for black to celebrate her day. Her fail-proof choices have often made heads turn and this stunning style was just another addition to her fabulously fashionable lookbooks. She turned to a one-shoulder number that came with a bodycon style and cutout details.

The actress served monochrome magic like a pro in this solid coloured look. She was all smiles as she posed admits the beautiful backdrop. Paired with sleek open-toe heels, her simple yet statement-making look was perfect for understated glam. Her classic makeup game was on point with dewy glam, highlighted tinted cheeks and a matte lip look. Open tresses were a perfect choice to round off her look.

