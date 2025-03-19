Rasha Thadani In A Black Cutout Dress And Minimal Glam Looks Chic As Ever

Rasha Thadani recently celebrated her birthday and of course, it was meant to be a fashionable affair.

The actress posted an array of pictures from the celebration and well, we are taking notes.

Also Read: Rasha Thadani Delivers A Monochrome Closet Moment In A Corset And Skirt Suit

She didn't experiment much and instead opted for black to celebrate her day. Her fail-proof choices have often made heads turn and this stunning style was just another addition to her fabulously fashionable lookbooks. She turned to a one-shoulder number that came with a bodycon style and cutout details.

The actress served monochrome magic like a pro in this solid coloured look. She was all smiles as she posed admits the beautiful backdrop. Paired with sleek open-toe heels, her simple yet statement-making look was perfect for understated glam. Her classic makeup game was on point with dewy glam, highlighted tinted cheeks and a matte lip look. Open tresses were a perfect choice to round off her look.

Also Read: Rasha Thadani's Minimal Makeup And Slicked Back Wavy Tresses Serve Glam Goals