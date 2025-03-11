Rasha Thadani Delivers A Monochrome Closet Moment In A Corset And Skirt Suit

Rasha Thadani has proved that she is not just yet another Bollywood fashion girl, but that she is here to reign and how with one winning wardrobe pick after another. The 19-year-old actress made jaws drop to the floor this time around as well, with her monochrome skirt suit that she paired with a body hugging corset.

Rasha Thadani looked like a million bucks wearing a textured ivory skirt set that featured a structured oversized blazer with pocket details that she wore with a matching pencil style mini skirt and a contrasting velvet black corset that had a paneled design that fit her waist in the most snug manner ever.

The Azaad actress accessorised her look with a pair of sheer black mesh stocking, a pair of ruched black leather knee-length boots, a structured black enveloped style handbag with a black gold top handle. The 19-year-old actress added all the sparkle to her look with a statement diamond studded ear cuff and a couple of diamond encrusted cocktail rings stacked on her fingers.

Rasha's tresses were styled into a slicked back open waves look that she teamed with a less-is-more makeup look. Rasha's glam picks included a beaming complexion with a flawless base, arched brows, blushed, bronzed and highlighted cheekbones, eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, and a peachy nude lip colour to tie the look together to perfection.

Rasha Thadani's monochrome skirt suit and corset look ticked all the sartorial boxes right.

