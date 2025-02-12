Rasha Thadani Sparkles Like The Diamond Of The Season In A Manish Malhotra Mini Dress

Rasha Thadani is not just riding high on the release of her newest movie, Azaad that features her hit song, Uyi Amma, But, she is also having the time of her life making sartorial strides while representing Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra during his recent show case.

Rasha Thadani matched steps with the likes of Malaika Arora, Vijay Verma, Urmila Matondkar and the designer doyen, Manish Malhotra himself as she strutted out in style wearing a signature piece from his luxury label. Rasha's outfit for the occasion that instantly created waves on the internet was a super mini dress with a sans sleeves and a mock neck design that fitted her figure like a glove. The white-silver ensemble sparkled from a distance and featured intricate floral embellished lace, Swarovski and pearl beadwork accents all over its length and breadth. It even boasted of a white pearls woven body chain originating from her right shoulder and attached to her waistline on the left.

Rasha's looked was accessorised with a pair of circular and square shaped studded earrings and a pair of silver open-toed black heels secured to her ankles.

On the hair and makeup front, Rasha's tresses were styled into a high-ponytail with wavy tresses and fringes let loose to frame her face to perfection. Makeup wise, she sported a beaming and blushed look with arched brows, eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, highlighted highpoints of her face, a wash of peach blush on her cheeks, and a peachy nude lip gloss to add the perfect finishing touch to the maximally glam look.

