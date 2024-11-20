Shweta Tiwari Is The Party Season Starter Dressed In A Bedazzled Black Dress

Shweta Tiwari is not alien to pulling off the classics in a way only she knows how to. The actress showed her dedication to dishing out style goals yet again as she delivered some strong fashion energy. In her latest Instagram post, Shweta used the timeless black silhouette to create an incredibly stylish ensemble for any party she'd be invited to. Her love affair with bodycon numbers continued as she slipped into this stunning bejewelled dress. The outfit featured a high neck, long sleeves, and a fitted silhouette, accentuating her curves. The intricate embellishments created a dazzling pattern that catches the light beautifully. Shweta added a touch of sparkle to the ensemble with statement earrings and a ring. Her long, dark hair was styled in loose waves, cascading over her shoulders and framing her face.

In a previous post, Shweta Tiwari was seen wearing a stunning maroon bodycon dress, crafted by Serbian designer Biljana Tipsarević. The figure-hugging dress featured a plunging V-neckline, full sleeves and a sprinkle of sparkles all over the dress. The ruched detailing below the bust provided a flattering definition and made the piece truly stand out. For accessories, Shweta opted for a minimalistic approach wearing just a pair of earrings as her sole accessory. Her hair was styled straight with soft curls at the ends. As always, her glam game was flawless with smoky eyes, sleek kohl, peachy lips and blushed cheeks.

Before that, Shweta Tiwari stunned in a silver, sequined number. The dress featured a strapless top and a knee-length skirt with horizontal feather trims. The slim-fitting silhouette and feather detailing give the dress a modern and fashionable edge. Shweta styled her in loose waves. Keeping the makeup natural, she allowed her dress to take centre stage.

