Diwali Nights Shine As Vividly As Shweta Tiwari In A Glittering Midnight Blue <i>Lehenga</i>

The key to having an epic Diwali celebration partly relies on what you will wear that night. If it is Shweta Tiwari, it may just be this midnight blue lehenga she recently posted images of on Instagram. Shweta Tiwari's lehenga is a showstopper in itself. Her outfit, perfect for the festive mood, is a stunning example of how traditional wear can be both glamorous and contemporary. The colour, rich and timeless, is a refreshing departure from the usual reds, pinks, and golds that dominate festive wardrobes. The sequins truly stand out when the light catches them with every movement. The actress paired her midnight blue ensemble with a chic, matching blouse and dupatta, which were also embellished with sequins. With her dazzling lehenga, she not only reflects the festive sky lit with fireworks but also sets the tone for a festive wardrobe fit for Diwali.

The key to striking the right balance between festive and comfort is an art that Shweta Tiwari knows too well. She showed it to us in a pastel pink pre-draped saree too which she paired with a silver embellished blouse. Needless to say, whether she was stylishly comfortable or comfortably stylish, in this saree she'd be the star of the show at any Diwali party she walked right into.

For those looking to channel Shweta's Diwali style, turn to her Instagram profile for endless festive inspiration.

