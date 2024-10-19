Shweta Tiwari's Fuchsia <i>Saree</i> Serves Fashion Inspiration To Think In Pink For Karwa Chauth 2024

As the festive season is here, there's no better time to revamp your wardrobe with traditional attires. There's also no better than Bollywood celebrities to take inspiration from at this time of year. One such person is actress Shweta Tiwari, who made head turns with her recent attire.The actress, who is known for her impeccable style, recently slipped into a beautiful pink saree that is ideal for the festive season. The star looked ethereal in a pink saree featuring sequin detailing all over it. The golden zari border blended with purple embroidery and added extra glam to the saree. The blouse in a matching colour also carried heavy golden embellishment and tassels at the sleeves to add to the festive mood of the silhouette. She accessorised her look with a massive golden necklace, a pair of statement earrings, rings and a diamond bracelet, perfect for those who prefer a sophisticated yet subtle approach to festive dressing.

For her makeup, she went with a flawless base, kohl-lined eyes and pink lips that complemented the outfit perfectly. The black bindi and her wavy tresses added glam to the look.

You can always count on Shweta for major festive fashion inspiration. In another recent look, Shweta was seen in a beautiful purple saree. The saree featured gorgeous handwork embroidery with traditional motifs that ran throughout the drape and on the blouse. She paired her look with a matching blouse with similar embroidery work. For her makeup, she went with a glowing base, mascara on the lashes and nude lips. She completed her look with a pair of statement earrings and a bracelet.

Shweta Tiwari's take on the festive style is indeed fine and fabulous and we are here to take notes.

