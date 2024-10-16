You Can't Spot Shweta Tiwari By The Pool Without Her In A Sleek Black Swim Set And A Book In Hand

Shweta Tiwari is an ardent reader and whether she's at the airport or if you were to simply scroll through her Instagram feed, you're most likely to find a different book every time in her hand. Her birthday trip was no exception. But what she did differently this time for her birthday was to soak under the sun with a book in her hand. That's when our attention got diverted to her swimwear where she picked a solid-coloured bikini set. Wearing an autumnal black bikini by the pool is the perfect blend of fall and summer packed into a holiday outfit. She added oversized sunglasses to her look because what is a holiday without one?
Also Read: 5 Adventure Activities Like Shweta Tiwari's Desert Safari To Try When In Dubai
Lounging by the pool in a black bikini may have been for reading sessions. For fun in the sun, she rested faith in a white bikini set with a matching sarong to make her holiday style a monochromatic one.
Beyond the bikinis too, Shweta Tiwari's holiday in Dubai was super stylish. The monochromatic vibe continued but this time in a long red jumpsuit. She added a belt bag to the mix to make her chic outfit look functional and modern.
Also Read: Autumn Is Incomplete Without Shweta Tiwari's Cherry Red Bodycon Dress
A pair of jeans can be dressed up or down any way you like. Shweta Tiwari was happy to just to stroll along at the mall wearing hers paired with a tartan shirt to enjoy her favourite things.
Shweta Tiwari's birthday trip to Dubai was filled with shopping, dining, sand bashing and her favourite to top it all, reading but nothing she doesn't do stylishly.
Also Read: Don't Mind If Shweta Tiwari's Fusion Blazer And Dhoti Skirt Combo Steals The Spotlight At Diwali Party Season
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world