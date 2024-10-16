You Can't Spot Shweta Tiwari By The Pool Without Her In A Sleek Black Swim Set And A Book In Hand

Shweta Tiwari is an ardent reader and whether she's at the airport or if you were to simply scroll through her Instagram feed, you're most likely to find a different book every time in her hand. Her birthday trip was no exception. But what she did differently this time for her birthday was to soak under the sun with a book in her hand. That's when our attention got diverted to her swimwear where she picked a solid-coloured bikini set. Wearing an autumnal black bikini by the pool is the perfect blend of fall and summer packed into a holiday outfit. She added oversized sunglasses to her look because what is a holiday without one?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari

Lounging by the pool in a black bikini may have been for reading sessions. For fun in the sun, she rested faith in a white bikini set with a matching sarong to make her holiday style a monochromatic one.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari

Beyond the bikinis too, Shweta Tiwari's holiday in Dubai was super stylish. The monochromatic vibe continued but this time in a long red jumpsuit. She added a belt bag to the mix to make her chic outfit look functional and modern.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari

A pair of jeans can be dressed up or down any way you like. Shweta Tiwari was happy to just to stroll along at the mall wearing hers paired with a tartan shirt to enjoy her favourite things.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari

Shweta Tiwari's birthday trip to Dubai was filled with shopping, dining, sand bashing and her favourite to top it all, reading but nothing she doesn't do stylishly.

