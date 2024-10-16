Advertisement

You Can't Spot Shweta Tiwari By The Pool Without Her In A Sleek Black Swim Set And A Book In Hand

Shweta Tiwari's "birthday trip to Dubai" was made for "creating memories" in chic poolside style

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
You Can't Spot Shweta Tiwari By The Pool Without Her In A Sleek Black Swim Set And A Book In Hand
Shweta Tiwari's poolside holiday in Dubai was full of style

Shweta Tiwari is an ardent reader and whether she's at the airport or if you were to simply scroll through her Instagram feed, you're most likely to find a different book every time in her hand. Her birthday trip was no exception. But what she did differently this time for her birthday was to soak under the sun with a book in her hand. That's when our attention got diverted to her swimwear where she picked a solid-coloured bikini set. Wearing an autumnal black bikini by the pool is the perfect blend of fall and summer packed into a holiday outfit. She added oversized sunglasses to her look because what is a holiday without one?

Also Read: 5 Adventure Activities Like Shweta Tiwari's Desert Safari To Try When In Dubai

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari

Lounging by the pool in a black bikini may have been for reading sessions. For fun in the sun, she rested faith in a white bikini set with a matching sarong to make her holiday style a monochromatic one.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari

Beyond the bikinis too, Shweta Tiwari's holiday in Dubai was super stylish. The monochromatic vibe continued but this time in a long red jumpsuit. She added a belt bag to the mix to make her chic outfit look functional and modern.

Also Read: Autumn Is Incomplete Without Shweta Tiwari's Cherry Red Bodycon Dress

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari

A pair of jeans can be dressed up or down any way you like. Shweta Tiwari was happy to just to stroll along at the mall wearing hers paired with a tartan shirt to enjoy her favourite things.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari

Shweta Tiwari's birthday trip to Dubai was filled with shopping, dining, sand bashing and her favourite to top it all, reading but nothing she doesn't do stylishly.

Also Read: Don't Mind If Shweta Tiwari's Fusion Blazer And Dhoti Skirt Combo Steals The Spotlight At Diwali Party Season

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Shweta Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari Style, Shweta Tiwari Birthday
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ditched The Pants For A Mesh Skirt For A Statement Power Dressing Moment
You Can't Spot Shweta Tiwari By The Pool Without Her In A Sleek Black Swim Set And A Book In Hand
Gigi Hadid And Bella Hadid Scorched The Victorias Secret 2024 Runway In Fiery Red Lace Ensembles
Next Article
Gigi Hadid And Bella Hadid Scorched The Victorias Secret 2024 Runway In Fiery Red Lace Ensembles
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com