Sonam Kapoor's Spectacular Karwa Chauth 2024 Look Was Complete With Skin Jewels Of The Moon Phases Along Her Neck

As all of Bollywood celebrated Karwa Chauth 2024 in their ethnic finery, we saw celebrities bathed in hues of red and draped in glistening gold. From Sonakshi Sinha to Shilpa Shetty, most stars took the traditional route with their festive attire. However, they were others who made unconventional fashion choices on the occasion of Karwa Chauth 2024. No prizes for guessing which camp Sonam Kapoor landed in. While the actress doesn't appear in Bollywood movies anymore, she makes sure to stay in the limelight with her style. That was the case on this very special festival too.

Sonam Kapoor looked glorious in a mint-toned ethnic suit by designer Punit Balana which featured flared long sleeves and a wide fitted blouse. It was paired with dupatta draped across her body and a ruched skirt as part of the set. Sonam accessorised with wrists full of chunky bangles and chandbali stone-studded earrings. Even as fabulous as all of it looked, it wasn't the highlight of her look. What was, was what adorned Sonam's neck.

The fashionista embellished the length of her neck, from chin to chest, with a set of temporary skin jewels which were motifs of the phases of the moon. Adding a gentle gleam to her neck, the Surmeyi-designed accessories showcased the waxing and waning of the moon; which was aptly styled for the night that relies on the moon's visibility to break one's fast.

Sonam Kapoor makes sure her style evolves even for the festive season.

