Karwa Chauth 2024: Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha And More Bollywood Celebrity Festive Looks

Today is the day to celebrate love, togetherness and unwavering commitment. Karwa Chauth is an important festival for all married Hindu women in India. The wives of Bollywood too, are celebrating the auspicious festival for the well-being of their spouses. Here's a look at many Bollywood celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty and many other celebrities who are all dolled up for Karwa Chauth 2024.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth with her husband Zaheer Iqbal, this year. The star shared a series of pictures from her celebration on Instagram. In the pictures, we can see Sonakshi dolled up in a red silk saree embellished with red rhinestones and embroidered patterns all over it. With a matching red blouse, the actress looked beautiful and festive-ready. She was traditional with a red bindi, mangalsutra and sindoor on her forehead. Sonakshi added a more festive feel and opted for minimal makeup with contoured cheeks and nude lips.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty turned heads as she arrived at Sunita Kapoor's house for the Karwa Chauth celebrations. The star looked stunning in a deep red lehenga set. The set featured a plunging neckline blouse that she paired with a matching skirt that had floral motifs all over it. She accessorised her look with a matching dupatta, a massive red choker and bangles. Shilpa looked beautiful in minimal makeup and red vermilion on the forehead.

Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput also slipped into the traditional wear for Karwa Chauth 2024 celebrations. The star opted for a pink-toned saree which she paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. Keeping the look minimal, she went with subtle glam makeup and her hair tied in a half-ponytail. Lastly, she picked a contrasting yellow potli bag to add extra glam to the look.

Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday And Neelam Kothari

The Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and Neelam Kothari arrived for Karwa Chauth celebrations in style. Maheep looked beautiful in a plain pink saree with a matching blouse. She completed her look with minimal makeup and accessorised it with a green choker. Bhavana looked fashionable in a purple Anarkali suit set. The suit featured golden embroidery all over, making the look more extravagant. Neelam too was stylish in a pink salwar suit. The pink kurta featured silver and pink floral embroidery all over. She finished her look with matching pants and a golden necklace.

Raveena Tandon

Actress Raveena Tandon was also spotted at Sunita Kapoor's house for Karwa Chauth celebrations. For the festivities, the star looked absolutely alluring in a white Anarkali suit set. The full-length suit featured golden intricate detailing all over it. She paired her suit with a contrasting pink dupatta having gold borders all over it. Raveena kept her makeup glam with lots of blush, bold red lips, and mascara on the lashes. She teamed it with a low bun adorned beautifully with a gajra.

We love all these Karwa Chauth looks, but which one is your favourite pick?

