Advertisement

From Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth To Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani, 5 Celebrity Couples Who Will Celebrate Their First Karwa Chauth In 2024

Ahead of Karwa Chauth 2024, take a look at all these Bollywood couples who will be celebrating their first festival together

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
From Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth To Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani, 5 Celebrity Couples Who Will Celebrate Their First Karwa Chauth In 2024
5 Celeb Couples Who Will Celebrate Their First Karwa ChauthIn 2024

Karwa Chauth is an important festival for married couples in India. The festival involves a day of fasting and prayer by women for their spouse's well-being. The festival depicts the mutual love, respect and care that married couples have for each other. The festival is a celebration of love and commitment. This year, many Bollywood couples will be celebrating their first-ever Karwa Chauth in 2024.

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari's Fuchsia Saree Serves Fashion Inspiration To Think In Pink For Karwa Chauth 2024

1. Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth 

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth married recently in September 2024. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth together.  

2. Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat 

Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda married her long-term boyfriend and actor Pulkit Samrat in March 2024. The couple have already shared many of their firsts together like the festival of Holi. Now it's time for them to celebrate their first Karwa Chauth together this year.  

3. Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani  

After making their relationship official in 2021, couple Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa in February 2024. The couple will now celebrate the festival of love together for the first time after marriage. 

4. Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal 

After getting married in an intimate setting in August 2024, newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to celebrate their first Karwa Chauth together. The couple is quite active on their social media, sharing snippets of their lives together and we surely cannot wait to see their festive pictures. 

5. Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram 

Actor Randeep Hooda got married to his beau Lin Laishram back in November 2023. The couple will also commemorate the festival together for the first time this year.

Also Read: Sangeeta Bijlani's Red Saree Is Perfectly Festive For Karwa Chauth 2024

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Karwa Chauth, Karwa Chauth 2024, Bollywood Couple Karwa Chauth Celebration
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
43 Percent Of Gen Z In India Pick Festivals As The Perfect Spot For A First Date, Says Survey
From Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth To Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani, 5 Celebrity Couples Who Will Celebrate Their First Karwa Chauth In 2024
Happy Anniversary Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja: 10 Times They Made Us Believe In Love Again
Next Article
Happy Anniversary Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja: 10 Times They Made Us Believe In Love Again
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com