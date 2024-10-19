From Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth To Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani, 5 Celebrity Couples Who Will Celebrate Their First Karwa Chauth In 2024

Karwa Chauth is an important festival for married couples in India. The festival involves a day of fasting and prayer by women for their spouse's well-being. The festival depicts the mutual love, respect and care that married couples have for each other. The festival is a celebration of love and commitment. This year, many Bollywood couples will be celebrating their first-ever Karwa Chauth in 2024.

1. Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth married recently in September 2024. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth together.

2. Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat

Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda married her long-term boyfriend and actor Pulkit Samrat in March 2024. The couple have already shared many of their firsts together like the festival of Holi. Now it's time for them to celebrate their first Karwa Chauth together this year.

3. Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani

After making their relationship official in 2021, couple Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa in February 2024. The couple will now celebrate the festival of love together for the first time after marriage.

4. Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal

After getting married in an intimate setting in August 2024, newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to celebrate their first Karwa Chauth together. The couple is quite active on their social media, sharing snippets of their lives together and we surely cannot wait to see their festive pictures.

5. Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram

Actor Randeep Hooda got married to his beau Lin Laishram back in November 2023. The couple will also commemorate the festival together for the first time this year.

